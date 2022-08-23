Across prairies and local natural areas, there are some unmistakable plants that host a towering display of flowers this time of year. They rise above the tallest of prairie natives with large clusters of yellow composite flowers on tall dangling stems.
These plants all belong to the genus Silphium. Many botanists simply refer to them as “Silphiums” since they occupy similar spaces in prairies, roadsides or other places they pop up. Their unique appearance is not only due to their larger-than-life height, but also their large and distinctive foliage.
Prairie dock (Silphium terebinthinaceum) is the first I learned about while working as an intern with Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Due to its odd appearance, I thought it might be an invasive species at first. It has extremely large leaves that can reach 20 inches long and a foot wide, which occur in a basal rosette, with towering flower stalks arising from its center in late summer.
As with many prairie natives, prairie dock is extremely deep rooted, reaching 15 feet or deeper into the soil. This grants access to soil water even during the hottest, driest times of year.
While easy access to water is important for drought resistance, it also has other benefits, such as cooling leaves. In the process of transpiration, plants move soil water from roots to leaves, which lowers the surface temperature of the leaf as it evaporates.
I never will forget the time a veteran botanist asked me to feel a prairie dock leaf on a 95-degree day. Almost like magic, the surface felt extremely cool to touch, whereas the foliage of neighboring plants was as hot as the sun-baked soil under our feet.
Compass (Silphium laciniatum) is another amazing Silphium. It has enormous leaves, like prairie dock, although they are deeply lobed, with an appearance similar to a giant-pin-oak leaf. It has tall spindly flower stalks and leaves that occur in a clump at its base.
As its name implies, compass leaves are often oriented in a predicable direction, aligned north to south on the plant’s stem. This allows the plant to capture early-morning and late-afternoon sun, avoiding the intensity of midday. However, the plant doesn’t always follow this rule perfectly. So, I would still recommend bringing a real compass.
Cup plant (Silphium perfoliatum) is another Silphium species with a descriptive common name. Likes its relatives, it has impressive height. However, it differs a bit in growth habit as its multiple, unbranched stems have leaves much further up the stalk. This creates a dense, clump-like appearance that is quite imposing when coupled with 6 to 10 feet of height. Its individual leaves are slightly smaller, although still sizable at up to 8 inches long.
Interestingly, the leaves have a unique attachment to the stem, looking almost as if the stem grew through the leaf. This creates a “cup” that catches and holds rainwater. It can actually be an important reservoir for insects and birds, since it readily holds rain or heavy dew.
In my opinion, no prairie restoration is complete without these interesting natives, as they truly represent the wide-ranging diversity of the Illinois prairie. However, they are largely underused as landscape plants despite their extreme drought tolerance and showy appearance.
Without the support of taller neighboring plants, both compass and prairie dock tend to flop over late in the season as blooms abound on their tall stems. This poses an issue in the garden setting, so they may require some support. Or, I’ve talked with one gardener that valued the foliage more than the flower display and simply clipped the flower stalks as they became too tall.
Cup plant does work nicely in the garden with its denser growth and stouter stems. I have planted it as a standalone to accentuate its imposing size. It can also work nicely as a screen or backdrop in a group planting.
I encourage gardeners to incorporate these tall, resilient natives in innovative ways to create a unique prairie look.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.