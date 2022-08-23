Across prairies and local natural areas, there are some unmistakable plants that host a towering display of flowers this time of year. They rise above the tallest of prairie natives with large clusters of yellow composite flowers on tall dangling stems.

These plants all belong to the genus Silphium. Many botanists simply refer to them as “Silphiums” since they occupy similar spaces in prairies, roadsides or other places they pop up. Their unique appearance is not only due to their larger-than-life height, but also their large and distinctive foliage.

