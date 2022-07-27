In the Garden Pic 1.jpg

Ken Johnson/Illinois Extension

Squash vine borer caterpillars will feed inside of squash vines, often causing them to wilt and potentially die.

 Ken Johnson/Illinois Extension

There are a variety of insects that will feed on squash. One of the more troublesome is the squash vine borer.

If you’ve grown squash and had a runner or two start wilting, there’s a good chance you’ve had an encounter with squash vine borer.

