Bagworms are one pest that has reached noticeable size in recent weeks, and the feeding from these larger larvae is now quite distinguishable on plants with significant infestations. This pest is also known as the “evergreen” bagworm due to its affinity for evergreens, but they feed on more than 130 species of landscape trees and shrubs, so you never know where they might pop up. In my experience, they do favor arborvitae, spruce and juniper species but also occur on deciduous trees and shrubs, with crabapples being a common favorite, I’ve noticed.

Each spring, these pesky crawlers hatch from overwintered eggs and crawl upward on their host plants. While some may feed on the plant where they hatched, others climb high on the plant and spin a long single strand of silk. As the wind catches their silk strings, the tiny caterpillars are lifted by the breeze and float off to their new home. This process, called “ballooning,” is the method by which they disperse to new plants.

