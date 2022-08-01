Bagworms are one pest that has reached noticeable size in recent weeks, and the feeding from these larger larvae is now quite distinguishable on plants with significant infestations. This pest is also known as the “evergreen” bagworm due to its affinity for evergreens, but they feed on more than 130 species of landscape trees and shrubs, so you never know where they might pop up. In my experience, they do favor arborvitae, spruce and juniper species but also occur on deciduous trees and shrubs, with crabapples being a common favorite, I’ve noticed.
Each spring, these pesky crawlers hatch from overwintered eggs and crawl upward on their host plants. While some may feed on the plant where they hatched, others climb high on the plant and spin a long single strand of silk. As the wind catches their silk strings, the tiny caterpillars are lifted by the breeze and float off to their new home. This process, called “ballooning,” is the method by which they disperse to new plants.
Some estimates note that as many as 75 percent of the newly hatched larvae may balloon off to new plants. You might say their fate is truly “blowing on the breeze,” as there is no assurance they will land on a suitable host plant on the first attempt. Ballooning may continue for up to two weeks after they hatch, until fate connects them with a suitable host.
The silk used for ballooning is the same silk used to make the bags that are their namesake, and it’s really their key to success in life. They use it, along with various plant parts from their hosts, to construct a messy looking bag that serves as both protection and camouflage. While they typically use needles or leaves for their bag, I’ve also noticed juniper berries, tiny chunks of twigs and just about anything they can scavenge incorporated into their bags. Although it seems messy, it works as excellent camouflage, making them hard to spot early in the season.
Similar to a snail or turtle’s shell, their bags go everywhere with them, and they have the ability to retract into the bag fully or extend out and feed on close-by vegetation. Although they blend in so well, you can often spot them moving around, and many folks who monitor for bagworms simply watch suspected plants for movement. By this time of year, bare twigs are also a telltale sign, as the damage from their feeding is really starting to show.
At some point in the next month or so, bagworms will “tie off” by anchoring their bag to a twig with silk. They will retreat into the bag and seal the opening in preparation for pupation, which is the process by which they transition to adult insects. After pupation, males will emerge as tiny, furry looking moths that flitter about in search of females. However, the females never leave their protective bags. They pupate into an adult stage that looks much like the caterpillars they were as larvae, nothing like a moth. They emit a sex pheromone that attracts males. Soon after mating, the females will produce anywhere from 500 to 1,000 eggs that overwinter in the bag until next year.
While bagworm damage is largely aesthetic on deciduous trees, since they can always produce new leaves, it can be quite damaging on evergreens with significant infestations. Evergreens are not able to easily send out a new flush of growth, and they will rely on the same foliage for several years, so the damage this year can have future effects.
Bagworm control is certainly dependent on the life stage of the insect as they become more resistant to treatment as they build a larger protective bag later in the season. On smaller plants, I’ve always simply handpicked them at any time of the year. However, taller plants can be a challenge.
For more specific control treatments, please refer to a recent article in the Home, Yard and Garden Pest newsletter, available at go.illinois.edu/HYGN_bagworms.
Since these moths are native, they have quite a few natural enemies, and many of these adversaries are native pollinating insects. A 2005 study conducted by the University of Illinois Department of Entomology showed that arborvitae shrubs with nearby plantings of daisies, asters and goldenrods experienced over twice the bagworm control from insect enemies as arborvitae without accompanying pollinator plantings. This study suggests that simply adding pollinator habitat to landscaping can provide significant control of bagworms, providing yet another reason to plant high-quality pollinator habitat.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.