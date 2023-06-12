In The Garden Pic 1.jpg

Ryan Pankau/UI Extension

To the amazement of most, the eastern prickly pear cactus is an Illinois native plant.

 Ryan Pankau/UI Extension

I am always amazed at the diversity of native species our state hosts from top to bottom. All in all, Illinois spans three USDA cold hardiness zones, which illustrates the difference in climate from our northern counties to the southern confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. In total, around 2,500 plant species are native to the Land of Lincoln, and among their ranks are some truly interesting standouts that can seem like surprising examples of a native species to Illinois or the Midwest.

Once standout is in full bloom across central Illinois this week. The yellow flowers of our native eastern prickly pear cactus (Opuntia humifusa) are lighting up stands of cacti while attracting crowds of native pollinators.

