In the Garden Pic 1.jpg

Ken Johnson/University of Illinois Extension

Plants that are severely infested with spider mites, like this dahlia, often become covered in webbing.

 Ken Johnson/University of Illinois Extension

Spider mites are a common pest on many types of plants. The most commonly encountered species is the twospotted spider mite. While we often think of them attacking houseplants, particularly during the winter months, they can also be a problem on fruits, vegetables and landscape plants, particularly during hot, dry weather.

Twospotted spider mites are small (1/50 inch) and oval-shaped. They can range in color from yellowish or greenish to brown to orange-red, with two dark spots on either side of their body. Because of their small size, they often go unnoticed until plants have significant damage.

