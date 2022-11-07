In the Garden 1 pic.jpg

Provided

This type of obtrusive top growth happens on occasion to dwarf-sized cultivars of white spruce.

 Provided

There are many oddities of the plant world that are hard to pass up without some questions. Based on the perspective of the beholder, some of these strange phenomena may lead to either wonder or concern.

One plant that has fueled both questions of marvel and worry is the popular evergreen, the dwarf Alberta spruce (Picea glauca “Conica”). This plant has seen widespread use in the landscape due to its compact size and unique, fine-textured needles. With annual growth sometimes measured in mere inches, these slow-growing conifers seem to stay a manageable size for decades requiring little maintenance. Aside from a few pest issues and ill effects from environmental stress, since its not native to Illinois’ hot and humid climate, the plant often does surprisingly well with little effort from the gardener.

