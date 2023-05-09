In the Garden Pic 1.jpg

Ryan Pankau/Illinois Extension

Ants encircle a peony bud in search of nectar, which they will bring back to their colony as a food source.

In the plant world, insects can be considered either friend or foe based on their status as beneficial partners or pests. We often think of pollinators as the primary friends plants have in the insect world, but there are other beneficial insects that don’t necessarily pollinate flowers.

A common question I receive this time of year relates to one of these confusing friend- or foe-type relationships between peonies (Paeonia spp.) and ants.