In the Garden Pic 1.jpg

Candice Anderson/Illinois Extension

This monarch caterpillar feeds on orange butterflyweed, which is one of our native milkweed species that serve as the exclusive host plants for monarchs.

 Candice Anderson/Illinois Extension

Among gardeners, there is an ever-growing interest in creating plant arrangements that support pollinators. This has been driven by recent research identifying declining insect populations around the globe as gardeners respond with garden design to provide valuable habitat. In addition, pollinator gardens are typically focused on providing the maximum amount of flower display, which is a key food for pollinators and key aspect of garden beauty.

The monarch butterfly may be the poster child for pollinator decline, given the wide range of research documenting the species’ plight. This charismatic, migratory species’ lifestyle has captured the attention of gardeners and has taught us an important lesson on pollinator support.