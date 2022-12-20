In the Garden 1 pic.jpg

People and the plants we’ve used to survive have a long history around the globe. Sunflowers are native to North America and have been cultivated by humans for over 4,500 years.

 Ryan Pankau/UI Extension

Plants have played a major role in human development for as long as people have inhabited the earth. Human interaction with plants has been and continues to be a complex relationship. Many species have provided critical resources for sustaining life, while others threaten human harm if encountered or used without caution. The scientific field of ethnobotany studies how plants have influenced cultures around the world.

Within the field of ethnobotany, species, people and physical location change, but the one through line is the abundant use of plants. From ancient cultures to present day, here are a few ways plants and people are intertwined.

