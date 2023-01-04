In the Garden Pic 1

Ryan Pankau/UI Extension

Holly is a symbolic holiday plant that can be easily grown in the landscape to offer unique winter beauty.

 Ryan Pankau/UI Extension

Hollies are common landscape plants and even more common holiday decorations that belong to the incredibly diverse genus Ilex, which contains over 400 species, both evergreen and deciduous, that hail from all corners of the globe.

A locally adapted holly species or cultivar is relatively easy to grow, and they are fairly disease- and insect-free. They are incredibly prunable, with dormant buds ready to fill in, and many do quite well with rejuvenation near ground level if their canopy needs an overall reset.

Trending Food Videos