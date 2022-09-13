As we draw nearer to fall, it’s time to start thinking about bringing houseplants back indoors for the winter.
Many houseplants are native to tropical and subtropical climates, and while they may do great outdoors during the summer, they cannot tolerate our cold temperatures. When the thermometer starts to consistently get below 55 degrees, it’s time to start bringing houseplants back indoors.
Before bringing plants back indoors, make sure to inspect them for any insects and other pests. Insects commonly found on outdoor plants include aphids, whiteflies, mealybugs and scale, as well as spider mites. If allowed indoors, their populations can rapidly increase and spread to other plants.
One way you can try to get rid of any pests that may be present is to spray them off your plants with a hose. If you go this route, it may take several attempts to get rid of all of the pests.
If spraying with water doesn’t work, insecticides can be used. Make sure to read and follow the instructions. If your plants are infested, it may be best to dispose of them and buy new plants.
In addition to checking the foliage, make sure to check the soil. Often, insects such as earwigs and ants will inhabit the soil in potted plants. If you have insects or other critters inhabiting your soil, flush pots with water to drive them out. If ants are present in the soil, you may need to repot the plant.
Plants will likely slow down their growth considerably when brought indoors, so less water and fertilizer will be needed. For most plants, you should allow the soil to dry slightly between watering and stop fertilizing until the spring.
Once plants are moved indoors, put them next to the brightest, sunniest window, which is typically south or west facing. If you can’t give your plants enough light, provide supplemental lighting.
Most houseplants come from tropical areas and do best with higher humidity levels than we typically see indoors during the winter. Grouping plants close together, running a humidifier or placing plants on a shallow tray with gravel and water will increase the humidity in the area.
Plants can be watered by top or bottom watering. If top watering, apply enough so that some comes out of the drainage holes at the bottom of the pot. Make sure to discard any water that collects in the saucer. If your plants are really dry, you may need to repeat this several times to thoroughly remoisten them.
To water from the bottom, fill your plant saucer or sink with a few inches of water and let your plants soak. Once the potting mix on the top of the pot is moist, the plant can be removed from the water.
If you’re not sure if your plants need water, there are a couple of ways you can check. The first is by sticking your in your potting media up to your second knuckle; if the media is still moist, you probably don’t need to water. Alternatively, you can lift the pot; if it feels light, it may be time to water.
Remember, plants don’t adapt well to abrupt changes in their environment. So, it really pays to give special attention to all aspects of their care as you transition outdoor plants back to indoor spaces this fall. By ensuring plants are pest free and appropriately cared for, the stresses of moving indoors can be minimized to set your plants up for a healthy, indoor winter season.
Ken Johnson is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Morgan and Scott counties. This column also appears in the ‘Good Growing’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GoodGrowing.