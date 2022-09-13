In the Garden Pic 1.jpg

Ken Johnson/UI Extension

Desert rose (Adenium) will not survive outdoors in Illinois and will need to be brought indoors once temperatures begin to lower.

 Ken Johnson/UI Extension

As we draw nearer to fall, it’s time to start thinking about bringing houseplants back indoors for the winter.

Many houseplants are native to tropical and subtropical climates, and while they may do great outdoors during the summer, they cannot tolerate our cold temperatures. When the thermometer starts to consistently get below 55 degrees, it’s time to start bringing houseplants back indoors.

