Bees are a welcome site in our gardens. Without the help of bees (and other pollinators) pollinating many of our plants, we wouldn’t be able to enjoy the myriad of flowers, fruits and vegetables we have in our landscapes. Despite all their benefits, one bee species may not always be a welcome sight, particularly around decks and eaves, carpenter bees.

Eastern carpenter bees (Xylocopa virginica) are often confused for bumble bees because they are similar in size (3/4 to 7/8 inch) and appearance. However, carpenter bees have bare, shiny abdomens, while bumble bees’ abdomens are hairy.