In the Garden Pic 1.jpg

Peter L. Coffey/University of Maryland Extension

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest that gardeners should be on the lookout for in Illinois.

The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) (SLF) is an invasive pest that impacts a wide range of plants as it feeds throughout the growing season. This non-native leafhopper was first identified in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has since spread to 10 other states. Recent discoveries in Indiana and Iowa seem to be a sign of what is to come for Illinois, so we need to be on the lookout for this new threat.

Over 100 plant species have been identified as hosts for the SLF. In our climate, we should expect one generation of SLF per year, which hatches from overwinter eggs in late spring. Nymphs progress through four developmental stages, called instars, until late summer, when they emerge as adults.

