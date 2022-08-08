In the Garden Pic 1.jpg

This Champaign rain garden was designed and installed to absorb storm runoff from city streets. A dense planting of native prairie plants combined with soils engineered to absorb rain allows this space to soak up most storms before runoff enters storm drains.

What is a watershed? No matter where you live, you are in a watershed. All of Illinois, minus that sliver of land bordering Lake Michigan, is in the Mississippi River watershed. But we can break down this massive watershed into more local streams and rivers.

For instance, I grew up in Adams County in the Mill Creek watershed. But watersheds can go even smaller. Perhaps one of the most local watersheds is the one over your head — the roof! The roof of a building is a human-designed watershed. As rain pours across the entire roof, it is sloped to channel that water into a single point of concentration — the downspout. From the peak of a roof to the downspout would be the watershed of your home.

