ASHKUM – Illinois State Police is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 27-year-old Sergio Huerta of Huntsville, Texas, who is wanted for his involvement in an incident that occurred on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 261 in Ford County.
According to state police reports, on August 30, 2022 at approximately 4:19 p.m., ISP District 21 Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 57 northbound at mile post 261, involving a silver Honda Accord and a white Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. The Honda Accord entered onto the interstate at the above location, traveled across the right lane into the left lane, and the front driver’s side of the Honda struck the rear passenger side of the Semi-Trailer. The impact caused the vehicle to go through the median into the southbound lanes, traveling southbound for approximately two miles until it struck a median barrier at mile post 259. During the investigation, Troopers learned the passenger of the vehicle, later identified as Huerta, fled the area traveling west on foot before Troopers arrived on scene. Prior to the crash, Huerta and the adult female driver were arguing when Huerta allegedly struck the female causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The female driver and two female juveniles were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.