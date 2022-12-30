SPRINGFIELD – Beginning January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, the Illinois State Police (ISP) will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for individuals who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License, according to a news release from Illinois State Police. The individual’s FOID card will remain active for a period of 10 years from the date of the FTIP approval so long as the card holder is not subject to revocation or suspension under the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act. As FOID cards are replaced, new cards will not include the issuance or expiration dates pursuant to FOID Act updates that took effect January 1, 2022.
“The automatic renewal of a FOID card will expedite the process for many card holders while still ensuring people who are prohibited under the FOID Act do not have legal access to a card,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Automatic renewal will also allow staff to focus on Clear and Present Danger reports, Firearm Restraining Orders, as well as FOID correlations and enforcement.”