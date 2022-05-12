Illinois State Police have been asked by county police to investigate an incident involving a person who suffered a medical issue while in police custody and then died after being taken to the hospital.
According to a news release from the Iroquois County Sheriff's Police, on the night of May 11, following a traffic stop, Iroquois County deputies arrested a male from Hooepston on an outstanding Newton County, Indiana, warrant for failure to appear on a charge of aggravated battery to a public official.
The person was taken to the Iroquois County Jail without incident, reads the press release. While at the Iroquois County Jail, the person suffered a medical incident. Deputies and correctional officer attempted life saving measures and the person was transported to the Iroquois Memorial Hospital by Riverside EMS.
The male was later pronounced deceased at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. Per policy, the Illinois State Police Zone 3 Investigations Unit was contacted and is investigating the incident.