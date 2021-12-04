Ashkum, IL - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 3 Investigations was requested by Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee of the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) to investigate a non-fatal officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the ICSO.
On December 3, 2021 at approximately 9:41 p.m., the ICSO responded to a residence in rural Danforth, IL, for a 911 call of a domestic disturbance. The subject, a 40-year-old male of Danforth IL, was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute with another resident.
While Iroquois County Deputies were on scene, the male subject returned. The male subject took actions which endangered the lives of the other residents as well as the Deputies. The Deputies discharged their weapons striking the subject. Officers immediately rendered aid, and the subject was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he is expected to survive. No officers or other residents were injured during the incident.
This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time.