KANKAKEE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the death of a 34-year-old female and a 40-year-old male both from Arkansas, according to information from state police.
On January 11, 2023 at approximately 1:30 p.m., ISP Troop 5 responded to a crash involving a Commercial Motor Vehicle on Interstate 57 southbound at milepost 303 in Kankakee County. Upon arrival troopers located the male passenger deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. The female driver also had an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.