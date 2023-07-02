SPRINGFIELD – On July 1, 2023, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is officially launching a new public website to view crime statistics in Illinois. The Crime in Illinois Online website is part of the Illinois Uniform Crime Reporting (I-UCR) Program, which serves as the state repository for crime statistics to provide reliable information for use in law enforcement, according to information provided.

“The new Crime in Illinois Online website helps meet the growing demand for crime data and transparency,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ Legislators, media, academia and the public can use this data to drive public safety priorities and decisions as crime fluctuates from year-to-year in communities across Illinois.”

