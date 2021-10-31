Rep. Adam Kinzinger announced on Friday via a video on his Country First website that he is not seeking re-election.
Kinzinger has 14 months left in his term. He is a member of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack. Kinzinger had voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after that day. Soon after he was censured by the several Republican Central Committees in Illinois, including Iroquois County’s.
Also last week, the redistricting map was announced, showing Kinzinger and fellow Republican Rep. Darin LaHood in the same congressional district, so they would face each other for that seat.
On Friday, Kinzinger talked about “the next chapter” in his video.
“In 2009, I returned from Iraq and made a decision that ran in the face of all odds and sanity. I would challenge and incumbent in a seemingly unwinnable race for Congress. At that time, I was spared to run by my conviction of our role in the world.
“Somehow I won, and I’ll never forget that campaign,” he says. “The excitement of election night and a new majority, and those supporters who reminded me to be my own man and to never ‘do what they tell you to do’ but do what’s right. I stand tall and proud knowing that I have done just that.
“I also remember during that campaign saying that if I ever thought it was time to move on from Congress, I would.
“And that time, is now. But let me be clear. My passion for this country has only grown. My desire to make a difference is bigger than it’s ever been. My disappointment in the leaders that don’t lead is huge.”
“This country is in an incredibly perilous time. I’ve always been optimistic using history as our story to show how we would overcome any obstacle.”
Kinzinger says there is a lot of division in the country, which everyone has to work on together.
“In Congress, I’ve witnessed how division is heavily rooted. There is little to no desire to bridge our differences and unity is no longer a word we use.”
He said that he has realized he cannot “focus on a re-election to Congress and a broader fight nationwide.” He said that he has been honored to serve six terms in Congress. He did not give any indication what that next chapter will be.