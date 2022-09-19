1

Katie Zelechowski

A half-dozen Illinois-based meat and poultry processors will split $1.2 million in federal funds to upgrade and expand their operations under the latest round of a USDA grant program.

The six businesses — Harvester Meat Company in Canton; Paris Frozen Foods Inc. in Hillsboro; Salt and Strings Butchery in Louisville; Love Family Enterprises Inc. in Mattoon; Miller’s Meat Market in Red Bud; and Legacy Meats LLC in Sumner — will each receive $200,000.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

