A Rankin, Illinois, man was arrested in Benton County, Indiana, Aug. 19 for several charges.
According to Benton County Sheriff’s Police reports, at 7:44 a.m. Aug. 19, the Benton County Dispatch Center received information about a stolen vehicle parked in Ambia, Indiana. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cissna Park, Illinois, on Aug. 18. Deputy Fuehrer of the Benton County Sheriffs Office responded but was unable to locate the vehicle. At 10:02 a.m. the Benton County Dispatch Center received a second call in reference to the reported stolen truck from Illinois. The caller advised it was parked in Ambia near the Post Office. Deputy Fuehrer responded and did locate the vehicle.
While speaking to a witness Deputy Fuehrer saw a male subject, later identified as Joseph M. Castaneda, 42, of Rankin, walking towards the truck. Castaneda suddenly realized Deputy Fuehrer was there and ran. Deputy Fuehrer pursued Castaneda and repeatedly ordered him to stop however, Castaneda fled into a local residence. An officer from Fowler Police Department and Benton County Sheriffs Deputy Ethan Deno were summoned to assist. Members of the Ambia Fire Department assisted Deputy Fuehrer with perimeter security until the additional officers arrived.
A short time later Deputies witnessed Castaneda flee from the back of the house, running towards a corn field. Deputy Fuehrer pursued Castaneda, ordering him to stop several times but Castaneda continued to run. Deputy Fuehrer deployed his laser (conducted energy device) and took Castaneda into custody.
Castaneda was booked into the Benton County Jail and charged with false informing, resisting law enforcement, criminal conversion/unauthorized control, and residential entry/trespass.