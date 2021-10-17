KANKAKEE, ILLINOIS — Options Centers for Independent Living consumers and staff recently learned about how to advocate for themselves at an advocacy luncheon.
The event was at Rigo’s Place in Kankakee and the guess speaker was State Rep. Jackie Haas of Bourbonnais. Haas represents the 79th District, which includes all or parts of Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Essex, Hopkins Park, Peotone, Herscher and Braceville.
Before Haas was a state representative she was involved with United Way. She is a licensed clinical social worker and is the director of the Helen Wheeler Mental Health Center. “Even as I’m still doing this role as your state representative, I’m still running the Helen Wheeler Mental Health Center, too, so I’m very excited to do both of those things,” she said.
Haas said the voters put her in the General Assembly to be their voice. “I want to continue to be your voice, but in order to do that I need to be able to hear from you,” she said.
“I do need to hear from constituents, to know what you guys have on your mind and what the biggest issues are for you,” she said.
Haas said her office staff is sometimes the first people that constituents talk with when someone calls in. The staff also tracks bills that are of importance to the local communities. “If you say vote yes on it or vote no on it, they are going to track that,” she said.
“For us to do our job in the most efficient way, the most essential part of that legislative process is to get feedback.” She said contacting by phone or email is important. “Don’t hesitate to do that,” she said. “That’s the only way I’m going to know your concerns.
“If I don’t hear anything from our constituent base, I have to make that judgement call myself,” she said.
Issues related to IDES are of concern to a lot of people. Secretary of State issues are another area where there are a lot of constituent concerns. She said she and her office staff have been able to help many people through some of those concerns.
“Please don’t be intimidated to reach out,” she said. “I’m just like you guys. I’m a native to the community, born and raised here. We’re all the same.”
Haas said is on several committees: Appropriations-Elementary & Secondary Education; Prescription Drug Affordability; Mental Health & Addiction; Immigration & Human Rights Committee; Human Services; Health Care Availability & Access; Appropriations-Human Services; Medicaid Subcommittee. She said she feels the committees she’s on correlate with her education and experience.
She said the veto session is the end of October. The Pembroke Gas Pipeline bill is the only bill she got passed this session. “That’s an issue that’s been going on for decades,” she said. “It took a strong bipartisan effort to get through, but something that’s really very helpful and will improve the quality of life there and will improve business and economic development for that community.”
Some of the biggest concerns are the mandates and executive orders that continue to come out, she said. “One the things that I’m going to continue to advocate for is to be a part of that decision making process,” she said, noting that hasn’t been happening.
“The governor has continually issued executive orders and we as the Senate and House have not been part of that process.
House Bill 3359 was signed into law, which allows a student’s personal support worker to attend class with the student at the college level. “That’s really exciting. They will not be charged for the cost of classes,” she said.
House Bill 26 will improve accessibility for students on digital learning platforms, she said. “Under this bill school districts and digital vendors across the state have a year to improve the accessibility,” she said.
“Then Gov. Pritzker recently signed a package of legislation addressing financial obstacles and accessing healthcare while increasing transparency for purchasing prescription drugs. In this legislation there were two bills that were included, House Bill 119 and 1682. HB 119 formalizes the legal process for donating unused prescription drugs to certified pharmacies or a health department by establishing a prescription drug repository program. Prescription drugs or over the county medications that are unexpired and unopened can be returned, so that folks are in eligible populations can use those medications. HM 1682 requires pharmacies to provide customers with the retail price of prescription price both in writing and electronically prior to purchase and it will demand that transparency within the pharmaceutical industry.
“HM 1745 limits the total monthly out of pocket cost for prescription drugs,” she said. “It requires insurance companies to offer at least 10 percent of individual plans and one group plan with flat out of pocket payments by January 1 of 2023.”
Haas said that while she does not represent Iroquois County, she noted Rep. Tom Bennett does a wonderful job helping people in that district.
Regardless of where a person lives, she said it is important for people to advocate for themselves.
“I think it’s important for any special interest group to advocate for areas that they are particularly interested in because we as legislators may not know what those particular interests are. It’s important for us to have feedback and input from any special interest group from our constituents in general in order to know as particular bills and areas of interest come up in Springfield that we know how best to represent our constituents.”
She encourages people who are affiliated with Options CIL in any way to pay attention to bills that are coming to the committees, look at how they may impact them in particular and get in touch with their legislators.