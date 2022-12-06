CHAMPAIGN — Illinois agricultural producers and forestry managers who want to address or improve natural resources are encouraged to sign up for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). Ivan Dozier, Illinois Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist, announced that January 6, 2023 will be the EQIP application deadline. “Producers can sign-up for EQIP at any time throughout the year, but to compete for the upcoming funding period, I encourage producers with resource concerns to submit an application by this application deadline.” Dozier explains.
With EQIP, producers can successfully address natural resource issues on their farm. Some EQIP activities include installing structures to address gully erosion, improving pastureland diversity by interseeding, and improving soil health by increasing organic matter with cover crops. In addition to conservation practices, EQIP funds the development of customized conservation plans. New plan options are available for 2023 as well as existing options for Comprehensive Nutrient Management Plans (CNMP) and Forest Management Plans (FMP).