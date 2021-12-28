ILLINOIS - The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) has been notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) that there will be changes to contact tracing.
IDPH will centralize case investigation and contact tracing to the state Surge Center. Starting Dec. 28, all positive cases will receive an automated text message that states the following: “IDPH COVID: There is important info for you. Call 312-777-1999 or click: ttps://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/confirmed-or-possible-covid-19.html”
Those who are 65 + will get an additional text message if the initial message does not result in a response.
If someone has tested positive and they have not received a call or text message, they can call 312-777-1999. Most positive cases and close contacts will speak with the IDPH Surge Center staff during the contact tracing process.
ICPHD will still be involved in handling some cases including outbreaks and clusters. ICPHD is still awaiting some details about the logistics of these changes and we will keep the public updated as we learn more.