SPRINGFIELD, IL. – In an effort to expand the availability of fresh, locally-grown produce and strengthen the competitiveness of the state’s specialty crop industry, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) plans to distribute more than $544,000 over a three-year period thanks to funding allocated in the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program in the Farm Bill, according to information from the state.

Application for grant funding is available on the Illinois Department of Agriculture website and must be returned to the Department by 11:59 p.m. on March 23. To be eligible for funding, all projects must begin in calendar year 2024.

