The hard work of some local dancers has paid off as they will be traveling to New Jersey to compete in The World Dance Championship in July.
They will compete at the event, which runs July 30-Aug. 2. The group from Dancepiration Dance Academy in Watseka will be competing on July 31.
The dancers earned the invitation through the Believe National Talent event they performed at in Joliet April 1.
Owner/teacher Blair Schaumburg said the team competed well at the April 1 event and then getting the golden ticket to New Jersey made the competition even more special.
“ Our first competition was in Joliet,” Schaumburg said via electronic responses to questions from the Times-Republic. “We had five routines travel for it! One grand line, which has 24 dancers, two small groups of seven dancers, one duet, and one soloist!”
Schaumburg said they have been working hard on their dances.
“We’ve had several four-hour weekend practices to learn and perfect our routines,” she said. “They are at the studio once a week to delegate time to these competition dances and let me tell you, these kids are dedicated!! Anything I give them, material, corrections, tips, they take it and they do it, and they do it amazing!
“At the beginning of the season, each routine gets to sit down and come up with five goals they want to write down for their group for the competition season. After just our first competition, out of 25 goals (five routines x five goals), we were able to collectively cross off six! I am so so proud of all their hard work and it’s just the beginning!”
The teams and their awards from the April 1 competition include:
— “Risky Business” : Platinum Plus, 1st in Category, 1st Overall, and Judges Choice Award for “Infectious Fun.”
— “Sisters of Anarchy” : Platinum Plus, 1st in Category, 1st Overall, Golden Ticket, and Highest Scoring Regional Champion.
—“Soul Sisters” : Platinum, 1st in Category, and 4th Overall
— “Sassy Stampede” : Platinum, 1st in Category, 5th Overall, “Excellence in Entertainment” award, and Judges Choice Award for “100% Committed”
— “Fearless & Free” : Platinum, 1st in Category, and 9th Overall
The golden ticket is an invitation to The World Dance Championship, she said. “The judge announce while handing them out that this is for the ‘best of the best’ routines that day. They are hand-selected by the judges to go on to the Worlds.
“It’s a pleasure to know the judge saw something in our routine as well as our dancers and thought we were deserving of such an award. Only three were handed out during that award ceremony and out of 100-plus groups, many from bigger towns and bigger studios that practice daily - ours was chosen.”
This is the second time Schaumburg has had dancers compete at the World event. “This is the same exact competition that I had a group travel and compete in back in 2019. However, although I have been, none of these dancers on this team have been prior so it’s all a new experience, first time gig for every single one of them!”
The groups have worked hard on their performances, she said.
“We have one group called ‘Sisters of Anarchy’ and they are doing a movie inspired dance based off of the ‘Purge’ movies. Another group called ‘Risky Business’. is also inspired by a movie - ‘Risky Business’. Our other small group is animal themed and they dance to ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. Then we have a beautiful lyrical solo as well as a heartwarming lyrical duet.”
The dancers will competed this weekend, April 21-23, in Springfield at FLY Dance Competition. They will then travel to Indianapolis April 28-30 for Showstopper, and Evansville, Indiana, May 12-14, for DreamMaker National Talent.
In the meantime, they will also be raising funds for their New Jersey trip.
“There are several fundraisers that will be taking place to try and defray any cost we possibly can,” Schaumburg said. “With 24 dancers and their parents - this trip, as you can imagine can get very costly, very fast with travel, lodging, entry fees, etc!”
She said the local business community has been very gracious in reaching out and helping to sponsor the girls.
“However other ways that people can help are: we will be having a ‘community day’ at Monical’s in Watseka/Gilman on April 24 where you can go and eat, show them our flyer and 20 percent of your bill gets donated to our trip.
“We will also be hosting a raffle at this years recital raffling off a bunch of goodies to help raise money so if anyone would like to donate an item, basket, certificate, that would be phenomenal and greatly appreciated, or if you just wanna come watch a great show and be part of our raffle, our recital is June 3 at the Kentland Community Center!”
The dancers are from all over the Iroquois County, Illinois, and Newton County, Indiana, areas.
They include: “Fearless & Free,” Blakely Henneike, Solo
“Sassy Stampede” - Blakely Henneike, Scarlett Siebert, Bella Schneider, Jada Atwood, Megan Borgers, Rilynn Sterrenberg, and Priya Kidwell
“Soul Sisters” - Morgan Stevens and Taylor Handy
“Risky Business” - Aleah Raymer, Gemma Atwood, Baylee Rader, Juliann Newman, Brycea Brown, Livia Kollman, and Autumn Hardwick
Sisters of Anarchy - Abby Quick, Rilynn Sterrenberg, Rae Stucki, Megan Borgers, Ailani Zavala, Bella Schneider, Autumn Hardwick, Blakely Henneike, Elika Hardisty, Hannah Potter, Priya Kidwell, Baylee Rader, Kendall Liefer, Juliann Newman, Prezley Walters, Gemma Atwood, Jada Atwood, Livia Kollman, Brycea Brown, Morgan Stevens, Taylor Handy, Aleah Raymer, and Areli Ramirez (not pictured: Adasyn Kirby)