Interested in learning more about Illinois Prairie? Register today for the ENTICE “Illinois Prairies” workshop that will be held at the Gannett Education Center, Forest Glen Preserve, on Saturday, August 27. Imagining the vast prairies of Illinois’ past is difficult, but you can visit an existing prairie if you join us for this workshop. Designed for educators of grades kindergarten through eight, you will learn about the organisms of the prairie and how they interact. We’ll take a walk through the prairie and discuss the animals and plants that we find. Illinois-specific educational resources (books, posters, and more!) will be provided, and suggestions will be given for using them to help you meet Next Generation Science Standards.
ENTICE (Environment and Nature Training Institute for Conservation Education) Workshops are offered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and will begin at 9:00 am and end at 3:00 pm. Registration is only $11.00 and can be found at www.enticeworkshops.com. For more information, please call 217-442-1691.
Link to Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/3v2D14jHD