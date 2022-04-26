The Iroquois County Historical Society’s Board of Directors conducted its annual meeting Sunday, April 24, in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum. Current president Diane Gagnon opened the meeting with a review of the 2021 annual meeting.
Throughout the past year, the 154-year-old building has been sprayed inside and out for paver and carpenter ants, which were causing the bricks to deteriorate and the problem of squirrels being in the attic has been solved. As a part of the solution to keeping squirrels out of the building, the pine tree which is allowing the squirrels access, will be taken down when the weather has settled.
She commended the community service person who did an excellent job in taking care of many issues at the museum. During his time at the museum, he did some plastering, installed new flooring in a small bath and hallway in the upstairs of the museum, made a box to fit over the new air conditioner during the winter, shoveled sidewalks and a large portion of the parking lot when needed, enclosed the dollhouse in plexiglass, repaired the falling ceiling in the basement hallway, and many other tasks. In addition to the community service person, a participant of the Work Experience Training Program through the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity assisted with small jobs in and around the museum and office.
Gagnon expressed appreciation from the ARC in Watseka, which sends a group of clients every two weeks to dust display cases and other surfaces. It was announced the ICHS now accepts credit cards. The boiler has been cleaned and the burners replaced, along with some of the piping and a few of the thermostats.
A summer storm destroyed the sign in the yard but a new one will be installed when the weather allows it. In order to stay within the allotted budget the Iroquois County Genealogical Society was asked to reduce its hours per week – the group opted to be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Thanks were extended to Mitchell and Susan Bence and the Watseka Kiwanis Club for their donations of new benches in the front of the museum.
Fundraisers for the year included selling pork burgers at Hometown Family Foods in Gilman, selling hot dogs at the Fourth of July parade and tenderloin sandwiches in August, having yard sales, the sponsoring of Harvest Daze, the non-event mailing and Christmas Tree Lane. During 2021 the ICHS and ICGS participated in the Fourth of July and Christmas parades, bringing home first-place in each category each time. The two groups shared a booth at the Iroquois County Agricultural and 4H Club Fair in July.
Gagnon said during the past year 23 rooms of the Old Courthouse Museum have been washed, scrubbed and, in some instances, painted, decluttered and rearranged. Plans are to keep the rooms cleaned on a regular basis from now on.
The group was saddened to lose long-time board member David Hiles, and additionally welcomed two new board members – Kim Rabe and Jonathan LeSage. Gagnon finished her report by noting the goal is to keep making improvements in the current year.
Stephanie Bowers read the Accessions Committee report which noted the society’s major function is to discover and collect any materials which may help establish and illustrate the history of the area. The committee, which also includes Catherine Williams, tries to honor this tenet each time new items are donated to the museum. From May 2021 to April 2022, the Accessions Committee accepted 216 items from 50 donors. Some of the items accepted were: A signature crazy quilt dated 1898 with names from the Milford area, Watseka-opoly game, buttonhooks from the Watseka Chicago store, glass slides of ads of Martinton businesses, a 1916 Iroquois County Fair pennant, and an undated photo of the Donovan Band.
The art report was read by Gagnon which noted there were not many visitors when the museum reopened to the public. Displays of AJ Day’s wood carvings and Stephanie Bowers’ water colors and acrylic paintings are being displayed. During September-December, many of the Watseka Community High School art students participated in the art gallery with many different displays of art, painted pumpkins, gingerbread houses and handmade Christmas tree decorations.
Treasurer Bob Harwood went over the financial report, Mary Buhr read through the ICGS report, Jody Munsterman read the membership report, and Catherine Williams read the memorials report. Munsterman noted 23 members have passed away during April 2021-2022 and mentioned the need to get new members. The Memorials Committee report was read by Catherine Williams and noted the ICHS had received memorials in honor of the following: Joyce Correll, Pamela Fink, Lorene Whitman, John Weidert and David Hiles.
Program Committee chairman Vickie Webster gave her report which noted only two programs, both through the Illinois Humanities Council, had been presented in the past year due to Covid. She announced Terry Lynch will present a program titled “The Legend of St. Nicholas” at the museum Sunday, Dec. 4. The committee is looking for more programs for the year so if anyone has ideas, she welcomes them to be shared.
Gagnon then went over upcoming events scheduled for this year at the Old Courthouse Museum. A yard sale will take place May 20-21, the ICHS will have a booth July 20-24 at the Iroquois County Fair, a tenderloin fundraiser will take place 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; another yard sale is set for Aug. 12-13, a fish fry will take place 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, which is the opening of Harvest Daze; Harvest Daze will take place on the museum grounds Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2; and Christmas Tree Lane will officially open Dec. 4, with the Terry Lynch program set to be presented at 2 p.m. Christmas Tree Lane will remain open through Dec. 23.
After the ICHS annual meeting, Manteno author Melanie Holmes presented a program titled “The Secret Life of Postcards: Tracing Art and History Through One Woman’s Collection.” This book, her fourth, was created through the postcard collection of her grandmother, Elsie Costigan Lemenager.
Holmes, a 1980 graduate of Manteno High School, has written four books, with one being “A Hero on Mount St. Helens – The Life and Legacy of David A. Johnston.” This book, she said, was written because Johnston is the brother of her best friend. A movie about the eruption of Mount St. Helens was made but it seemed to be a large exaggeration of who Johnston was. Holmes wanted “to set the record straight” about who Johnston really was. In noting her research for the book, Holmes said “there’s always wake up calls when we read history.”
Her third book was about Manteno and its resident, Elizabeth Packard, a woman who was wrongfully declared insane by her husband who had her committed to the Jacksonville Insane Asylum. When she was released, her husband tried again to have her committed but this time she was found sane by a jury of 12 men. By the time her sanity was accepted her husband had taken her property and run off with their children. Packard spent the rest of her life championing property rights for women.
Her program focused on her book about her grandmother’s postcard collection, which began when she got her first postcard when she was five years old. Holmes’ mother had her grandmother’s postcard collection and after her death in 2020, Holmes began looking at the collection in-depth. She noted postcards were “texts” of the Golden Era of Postcards. It cost 1-cent to send a postcard, which was one-half the price of mailing a letter.
Many of the drawings and pictures on postcards told stories, and it was learned those drawings and pictures depicted symbols. One such symbol is the chicken on Easter cards, which represents the fertility of spring, and the chick from an egg represents rebirth. Holly at Christmas time reflects luck, and a windmill is a symbol of the Holy Spirit.
Holmes noted her grandmother married in 1920 and in December of that year she gave birth to a daughter. She had two more daughters after that, with all three born into the “right to vote” age. Melanie’s mother had polio about one year of age and she passed away of Covid in 2020.
Holmes noted postcards can have subliminal powers, such as a woman fishing but wearing a dress so as not to give up her femininity.
“Looking through history, you can always learn something,” Holmes noted.
During her research for the postcard book, Holmes learned a lot of her ancestry. She also learned flowers on postcards could have different meanings according to the variety of flower. A lot of geographical history can be found on postcards also. Language on the postcards may note “I’m sending you a view,” which, for some, was the only way to see points of interest. Cars weren’t common in the Golden Age of Postcards, so many only got to “see the view” via postcards as they couldn’t travel to the sites.