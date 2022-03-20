IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, a non-profit organization, presented a program March 13 on “Indians of Iroquois County.” Welcoming guests to the program were Eileen Burns, ICGS program chairman of the group, and Mary Buhr, presenter.
Buhr began her program relating the traditional story about the defeat of a war party of Iroquois Indians which took place on the banks of what is now known as the Iroquois River. In Beckwith’s book of “The History of Iroquois County,” published in 1880, Father Pierre Charlevoiz, who referred to his passage down the Kankakee River in 1721, made reference to the defeat of the Iroquois Indians as follows: “I was not a little surprised at seeing so little water in the The-a-ki-ki (Kankakee River) notwithstanding it receives a good many pretty large rivers, one of which is more than 120 feet in breadth at its mouth, and has been called the River of the Iroquois because some of the Iroquois Indians were surprised on its banks by the Illinois Indians who killed a great many of them.”
This traditional story was also given by Colonel Gurdon Hubbard, an American fur trader for the American Fur Company, and one of the first people to settle and trade in Iroquois County. This account is valuable as well as interesting as it explains why the Iroquois River has been so-called for a period of nearly three centuries and also because it gives the origin of the name Watseka. Hubbard’s tradition is as follows: “Many years ago the Iroquois Indians attacked an Indian village situated on the banks of the river a few miles below the old county seat of Middleport and drove out the occupants with a great slaughter.
“The fugitives were collected in the night time some distance away, lamenting their disaster. A woman, possessing great courage, urged the men to attack the Iroquois, saying the latter were then rioting in the spoils of the village and exalting over their victory; that they would not expect danger from their defeated enemy, and that the darkness of the night would prevent their knowing the advance upon them. The warriors refused to go. The woman then said she would raise a party of squaws and return to the village and fight the Iroquois, adding that death or captivity would be the fate of the women and children on the morrow, and that they might as well die in an effort to regain their village and property as to submit to a more dreadful fate. She called for volunteers and the women came forward in large numbers. Seeing the bravery of their wives and daughters, the men were ashamed of their cowardice and became inspired with a desperate courage. A plan of attack was speedily formed and successfully executed. The Iroquois, taken entirely unawares, were surprised and utterly defeated.”
Buhr shared how the present county seat (Watseka), was named after Watchekee, daughter of a Potawatomi chief. She was well-known to many of the old settlers in Danville and upon the Kankakee River. She was a person of great beauty, becoming modesty, and possessed a superior intelligence. She had great influence among her own people and was highly respected by the whites. She accompanied her tribe west of the Mississippi on their removal from the state.
Watchekee was born near the present village of Iroquois around 1810. Colonel Hubbard thought it important to strengthen his friendship with the Indians by marrying according to Indian customs. He chose Watchekee, a niece of the Potawatomi chief Tamin, who was brought to him by her mother at the age of 14 or 15. Watchekee bore him a daughter who died when about 8 months old. Hubbard lived with Watchekee about two years but they separated when he decided to abandon the Indian trade and his connection with her tribe.
Around 1828, Watchekee married Noel LaVassuer, who remained in charge of the trading post. When her tribe went west, she moved with LaVassuer to Bourbonnais Grove. She was the mother of several children. In 1837 she traveled west with the remaining members of her tribe near the present site of Council Bluffs, Iowa, where she married a Frenchman by the name of Bergeron. Around 1863, Watchekee returned to Illinois, visited LaVassuer at Bourbonnais Grove, then journeyed on foot to visit the scenes of her childhood in Iroquois County. She left as the last Potawatomi to set foot on the soil of Iroquois County. She died at the Potawatomi reservation in Kansas around 1878.
When the first white settlements were taking place in the county, the Indians were still plentiful and, for the most part, friendly and peaceable. They would beg or attempt to barter for sugar, meat and flour meal – staples the settlers could scarcely provide for themselves. These Indians were mostly Potawatomi and Kickapoo.
Buhr shared a couple traditional Indian stories. The first is a Potawatomi story which tells the origin of humans: Earthmaker made the world with trees and friends, the rivers, lakes and springs, and with hills and valleys. It was beautiful; however, there weren’t any humans and so one day he decided to make some. He scooped out a hole in a stream bank and lined this hole with stones to make a hearth, and he built a fire there. Then he took some clay and made a small figure that he put in the hearth. While it baked, he took some twigs and made tongs. Then he pulled the figure out of the fire and let it cool. He moved its limbs and breathed life into it and it walked away. Earthmaker realized it was only half-baked and that figure became the white people.
Earthmaker decided to try again so he made another figure and put it on the hearth. This time he took a nap under a tree while the figure baked and he slept longer than intended. He pulled the second figure out of the fire, let it cool, moved its limbs, breathed life into it, and it walked away. Earthmaker realized this figure overbaked and it became the black people.
Earthmaker tried once more: He scooped up some clay and cleaned it of any twigs or leaves so it was pure. He made a little figure and put it on the hearth and this time he sat by the hearth and watched carefully as the figure baked. When this figure was done he pulled it out of the fire and let it cool. Then he moved its limbs and breathed life into it and it walked away. This figure was baked just right and became the red people.
The tale continues: The red people became many tribes and they spread across the land. Among these tribes were the Ojibwa, Ottawa and Potawatomi. These three tribes were enemies and fought many battles. One Potawatomi man had 10 sons and all were killed in battle. Unbeknownst to him, an Ojibwa man also lost 10 sons in these battles, as well as an Ottawa man who lost 10 sons. Each man mourned so much they wandered away from their tribes, each looking for a place to die in the woods.
The Ojibwa man walked and walked, eventually coming to a huge tree. The tree had four long roots stretching to the north, east, south and west, and four huge branches which extended in the same directions. The tree also had one huge root which ran straight down to the center of the earth, and its center limb ran straight up into the sky. The tree was so beautiful and the view from under it so tranquil, the man forgot his sorrow and eventually he was happy.
As the Ojibwa man sat under the tree, he saw another man approaching. This man was crying as he walked toward the tree but eventually he saw the tree’s beauty and stopped under it. The Ojibwa man said, “I lost ten sons in the war and was so heartbroken I wandered away to die until I came to this tree. Why have you come here?” The newcomer, an Ottawa, said, “I, too, lost ten sons in the war, and I lost myself in grief until I came to this place.” The two men sat and talked of their troubles.
As the two men talked, a third man approached, weeping. The first two watched as the third approached the tree. When they asked the third man, a Potawatomi, he said he had lost ten sons in war and he walked in grief until he reached the beautiful place. The three men talked and realized their sons had died fighting the same wars. They concluded the Great Spirit had brought them together so they could hear the spirits speak. They agreed there had been too much fighting between their tribes and too much grief. They resolved to go back to their tribes and get them to live in peace. They made three pipes, and each took a pipe and tobacco home to his people as a symbol of peace.
Ten days later, the three old men led their people to the great tree. Each brought wood from which they built a fire together and cooked food from each tribe. The filled a pipe and offered its smoke to the Great Spirit above, to the spirit of the four directions, and then downward to the spirit that keeps the earth from sinking into the water. The tribes each smoked from the pipe of peace and ate of the common meal, and their chiefs agreed they should live in peace. The three old men agreed to a set of rules to preserve the peace and guide their people. This is how the Potawatomi, Ojibwe and Ottawa came to live in peace and to intermarry as one people.
The council of the three fires: Ojibwa – keepers of the faith, Ottawa – keepers of the trade, and Potawatomi – keepers of the fire.
The Potawatomi were in Iroquois County at the time of early settlements. They were the main tribe in the northern part of the county, with their lands mostly in the Kankakee and Iroquois river watersheds. They were closely allied with the Ojibwa and Ottawa. They raised corn, made maple sugar, hunted buffalo and lived in dome-shaped lodges covered with bark. Today, Potawatomi live throughout the US but mainly in Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma and Kansas. They also live in Ontario, Canada and several other countries.
The Kickapoo lived in the south and they lived in the Vermilion Wabash watershed and south beyond. There was a large Kickapoo village northeast of LeRoy and it was recently discovered it is where the grand village of the Kickapoo was located. It is currently being restored to include a summer house, long house, traditional gardens, spirit fire, education center and veterans memorial. In recent years, the tribe has had a pow-wow on this site.
As white settlers entered, the Kickapoo gave up their lands in Illinois, moving to Missouri and then Kansas (some moved to Texas and into Mexico). Today, they mostly reside in Oklahoma and Kansas.
Buhr’s program covered the history of the five Illiniwek tribes of the Illini Confederation. Individual groups included Cahokia, Kaskaskia, Michigameas, Peoria and Tamaroa. These Indians called themselves Illini or Illiniwek, meaning The Men.
Tribes east of Iroquois County along the Wabash River were called the Miami Confederation. Major bands of the confederation were The Greater Miami or Crane Band. The Miami had several subdivisions or bands. The Eel Tribe’s main village was at the head of the Eel River near where Columbia City, Ind., is now. The Wea Tribe lived near the western shore of Lake Michigan. The Wea Plains is where many settlers stopped on their journey to Iroquois County. The Piankashaw Tribe was originally a subtribe of the Miami Nation who eventually separated from them. Piankashaw means “those who separate.”
The Iroquois Tribes or Confederacy were from New York and were very war-like tribes. Iroquois Indians formed a federation of tribes which included Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga and Seneca. The Iroquois called themselves Ho Dee No Schawn Nee, which refers to their dwellings and means “the longhouse builders.” The Iroquois Tribes became famous as the Five Nations or Iroquois Longhouse. This federation was the most efficient North American Indian organization. When the Tuscarora Indians joined the league, it then became known as the Six Nations.
The Seneca were “people of the Great Hill” and were the largest of the original Five Nations. The Cayuga Tribe, or “People of the Great Swamps,” had a matriarchal society and clans were passed down from the mother. The Onondaga Tribe – “On the Mountain or Hill Place” people – were the middle tribe and were known to enjoy sports. The “People of the Standing Stone “ (Oneida) were the fourth tribe and their identity of “People of the Standing Stone” is based on a legend in which the Oneida people were being pursued on foot by an enemy tribe. The Oneida were chased into a clearing within the woodlands and disappeared instantaneously. The enemy of the Oneida couldn’t find them and so it was said these people turned themselves into stones which stood in the clearing. The Tuscarora (Hemp Gatherers) were noted for their use of Indian hemp for fiber and medicine.
HEADDRESS
Buhr then took a look at the culture and everyday life of the Illinois Confederation. The Indian headdress can be embellished with bead work or left as natural leather. Feathers are typically used from a fallen bird which lives in the local area where tribes make their headquarters. Feathers are held together with leather thread (or sinew) and can be displayed in many ways, depending on how the artist wants the headdress to look. There are several types of headdresses and many styles which come from different regions of North America.
A headdress is a well-known symbol of strength and bravery to the Indian people. They are important because they are worn by the most important and influential members of a tribe. They are not made in one day – it takes a very long process to complete. The process itself displays how important and meaningful it is for the person who has earned the headdress. Not only is it of the greatest honor to wear one of these beautiful pieces of art, but to be a close friend of a brave warrior, or chief who actually makes the headdress, is an incredible honor.
One feather would be added to the headdress each time the person committed an act of bravery. Headdresses were only made when someone earned it. Some tribes required the person who was to wear the headdress to fast several days before earning each additional feather to show their loyalty towards the tribe. There are many types of headdresses which serve different purposes. Unfortunately, real headdresses are very rare today.
Only members of the tribe who were greatly admired or respected could wear a headdress. It symbolizes bravery and honors a distinguished member. It was common for a headdress to be worn in battle as well. Nowadays, a headdress is worn in a traditional Native American wedding ceremony or special occasion.
Men and women can wear a headdress – the difference is men wear a war-bonnet style and women wear a beaded style.
There are many different opinions about the wearing of articles of Indian culture. It is deemed disrespectful to don a headdress you haven’t earned – it is extremely offensive to the validity and meaning the headdress holds.
MORE INTERESTING NOTES:
Wooden utensils were commonly made by the Illinois – sadly, very few of those are preserved today. The Illinois made containers of fired clay, bison hair and plant fibers. Women gathered clay from streams, mixed it with crushed mussel shells and molded it into pottery vessels. After they had been fired in earth-covered hearths, the pots became durable containers which could be used to carry water or cook food.
They lived by hunting, foraging and raising crops. Foraging involved hunting, fishing and gathering of wild plants and animals. Food production was the growing of maize, squash and beans. Women were responsible for agriculture and gathering while men did the hunting and fishing.
In their summer villages they built longhouses, which were made by erecting a pole framekwork and covering it with one or two layers of woven reed mats. It had one doorway which was shaded by a porch-like awning. The interior was divided into separate living quarters for several families. Four or five hearths were placed down the middle of the house, with each fire serving the needs of two families. Longhouses were 58-feet long, 24-feet wide and about 15-feet high.
Winter houses were wigwams which probably housed two families. They were pole-framed and covered with layers of reed mats. These houses were portable and each fall the women carried the materials to make them from the summer villages.
Produce raised included maize (corn, which was the most important crop), beans, squash, bottle gourds, pumpkins and watermelons. Women prepared their fields and began planting corn in early May. The first harvest came in late July when ears were in the green stage. This was preserved by scraping off the kernels, boiling them, and spreading them out to dry. The second harvest came in late August when the maize ripened. This corn would be stored underground and eaten during the winter months.
June was the usual time for bison hunts on the prairie. Runners would surround the bison and drive them toward the remaining hunting party where they were shot. After skinning and butchering the animals, women and girls would preserve the meat by use of wooden drying racks and smoking it. Hunters also killed bears, deer, elk, turkeys, bobcats and mountain lions. In the fall, when the prairie grass was dry, they would use fire as a hunting technique. When they found a herd, they would partially encircle it with a large C-shaped ring of fire, position themselves at the open end of the “c” and shoot the bison as they attempted escape from the flames. Reportedly, there were 25 kinds of fish in the local waters and a good fisherman could spear as many 60 in a day.
Indians gathered freshwater mussels from the rivers and streams. The shells of large mussels were used to create spoons and hoes, plus they were used as scrapers for removing corn from the cob.
Illinois Indians used the bow-and-arrow in warfare and hunting. They tipped their arrows with small triangular arrowheads made from chipped stone, bone or antlers. They carried a quiver so they could rapidly draw and fire from their wooden bows. To protect themselves in battle they carried large arrow-proof shields made of bison hide.
The Illinois traveled by walking or floating the rivers in dugout canoes. To make a dugout canoe they generally chose a cottonwood tree because of its height and girth. The finished canoe could be 50-feet long and 3-feet wide. The trees were cut down and hollowed out using stone axes and controlled fires. Each family had three dugouts which were used to haul heavy loads, such as bringing game home from the hunt or for moving households between summer and winter villages.
Most of the economic activities were divided on the basis of sex. Men were responsible for hunting, fishing, and creating and maintaining their weapons. They also assumed leadership and religious roles. When men were not at games, feasts or dances, they would remain quiet on their mats and spend their time either sleeping or making bows, arrows and other articles. Women worked from morning until evening as it was their duty to cultivate, plant, harvest, process and store the crops. They gathered wild plants, dried the meats for storage, gathered firewood and prepared meals. Women erected the house and wove the reed mats to cover them. They made most of the containers, tools and utensils, and they cured hides from which they made leather robes and clothes. They spun bison hair to make breechcloths and bags, and decorated moccasins with porcupine quills. In addition to all this, the women raised their children.
The Illinois were semi-sedentary and moved between three types of settlements during the year. Summer villages were located near rivers and were inhabited in April and May during the planting season, and again from mid-July to mid-October for the harvest. Summer hunting camps were established in the prairies in June and July during bison hunts. Winter villages were located in river bottoms where good hunting was expected, which was from mid-October until March.
In addition to crops grown, Indians gathered wild plants and tapped maple trees to make sugar and syrup. Fruits included plums, apples, grapes, persimmons, mulberries and blackberries. In the fall, nuts from hazelnut bushes, and pecan, walnut and hickory trees were harvested. Fourteen kinds of roots in the prairie were gathered, which were probably called the yellow pond lily or commonly called spatterdock. Roots are cooked by baking them and supposedly were very tasty. Wild leek grew profusely in the area of Chicago and that is how the city got its name, which means “stinky onion.”
When a young man has succeeded in learning to hunt, he tells his father he wishes to marry and names the girl he loves, even though he may never have spoken with her. Men married at about age 20 and women at about 18. A man would initiate a marriage proposal by presenting gifts directly to his intended’s brother or by urging his father to presents gifts to her family. Lacking any objections by the girl or her brother, the woman’s family would accept the gifts and escort her to the man’s lodge. After a series of visits and gift exchanges among the families (lasting up to four days), the bride would remain in the lodge of her husband. Successful hunters often had more than one wife, which usually included the wife’s sisters, aunts or nieces.
Men and children wore only a breechcloth and the woman wore a skirt over her breechcloth but nothing on top. Illinois men often wore very little clothing in the warm months. Sometimes they would wear breechcloths or leggings made of bison hide or woven bison fur but other times wore nothing but their leather moccasins. Women commonly wore knee-length skirts. They often covered their upper bodies with deerskin cloaks or other garments but at other times they chose to wear no tops. Boys probably dressed like their fathers and girls like their mothers. In winter they wore leather cloaks that retained the animal’s fur.
A breechcloth is a long rectangular piece of tanned deerskin, cloth or animal fur. It is worn between the legs and tucked over a belt so the flaps fall down in front and behind. Sometimes it’s called a loincloth, or just a flap. In most tribes, men would wear some form of breechcloth. The style was different from tribe to tribe. In some tribes the breechcloth loops outside of the belt and then is tucked into the inside for a more fitted look. Sometimes the breechcloth is much shorter and a decorated apron panel is attached in front and behind.
A woman or girl might also wear a fitted breechcloth under her skirt but not as outerwear; however, in many tribes, young girls did wear breechcloths like the boys until they became old enough for skirts and dresses. Breechcloths leave the legs bare so men often wore leggings to protect their legs. Leggings are tube-like footless pant legs usually made from buckskin or other soft leather. They are not connected to each other – there is one separate legging for each leg. Both leggings are tied onto the same belt which holds the breechcloth with thongs attached at the hip.
The Illinois often hosted feasts on special occasions. While hosting explorers Jacques Marquette and Louis Jolliet, the host served four courses of food. The first was a platter of boiled corn meal seasoned with fat, then came a platter of fish, a large dog and servings of bison. Dog meat was a great delicacy to the Illinois but Marquette and Jolliet refused to eat it and it was taken away.
Jacques Marquette described the calumet as follows: “There is nothing more mysterious or more respected among them. It seems to be the God of peace and of war, the Arbiter of life and of death.” The calumet was a tobacco pipe highly revered by the Illinois which could be used to end disputes, strengthen alliances and ensure peaceful relationships with strangers. The pipe’s bowl was carved from a red stone which was attached to a wooden stem. The stem was decorated with the heads and necks of various birds and with large red and green feathers. The Calumet Dance was an important Illinois ceremony performed to strengthen peace with other tribes, to unite themselves for war, or at times of public celebration. Participants would form a circle around a large painted mat and the principal dancer would dance with the calumet, keeping time with the songs being sung. A drum would sound, beginning a mock battle between the calumet and an armed warrior. At the end of the dance, the chief would present the calumet to the honored guests as a token of everlasting peace.
Each person has his own god, which they call their Manitou. This is a serpent, bird or other similar thing of which they have dreamed while sleeping, and in which they place all their confidence for the success of their war, fishing and hunting. Illinois men and women interacted with the supreme deity by way of personal spirits called Maintous. At the beginning of adolescence, young people sought to engage manitous by going on a vision quest in the wilderness. During a quest, the person would go without food and water for up to seven days as they strove to envision a manitou in a dream. The manitou could take the form of a bison, bear, wolf, mountain lion, bobcat, deer, bird or some other animal. Warrior manitous were species of birds such as falcons, crows, ducks, swallows and parakeets. People displayed the skin or feathers of their manitou in their lodge and they appealed to these representations for power and guidance in hunting, fishing and warfare.
When a person experienced health problems associated with a serious illness or injury, they would request the assistance of a shaman. A shaman was a man or woman with access to supernatural healing powers. When summoned, the shaman would often shake a gourd rattle and appeal to his or her own personal manitou to help diagnose the problem and provide knowledge of special medicines and healing rituals. In many cases the shaman applied medicinal plants to the affected part of the body and then sucked on it to extract the offending manitou. The patient’s family was expected to pay the shaman with a kettle full of gifts. Illinois shamans used medicinal plants to help cure sick or injured patients but few of the plants have been identified. There was a prairie plant used to cure rattlesnake bites – it was a plant that stood about two feel tall and had narrow leaves, large seed-bearing buds and an onion-shaped root, but its identification is not known. Other medicinal plants used by the Illinois included boiled root of basswood for burns, boiled root or bark of white oak for wounds, powdered root of wild ginger for childbirth pain, and sumac for diarrhea.
Buhr ended her program with information about burial customs. Death was a time of sorrow and mourning. The Illinois practiced two burial programs: The burial of intact bodies and the burial of skeletons which had been placed on scaffolds before burial. Except in the case of young children, burial crews were of the same age and sex as the deceased: men buried men, girls buried girls, etc. In the case of the intact body burial the crew dug a grave and lined it with wooden boards. Then they dressed the body and placed it in the grave with funerary objects meant to accompany the spirit of the deceased into the afterlife. Finally they erected a wooden cover over the grave to prevent the animals from entering the burial chamber.
Four men were paid for burying the dead. They painted the deceased’s face and hair red, put a white shirt on him if they had one, put on new leggings of cloth or leather, added moccasins and covered him with the best robe they had. They put in a little kettle or earthen pot about a double handful of corn, a calumet, a pinch of tobacco and a bow with arrows. After doing this, they feel they have procured passage over a great river on whose nearer shore they hear delightful things. There, they say, is continual dancing, they have everything they wish to eat, the women are always beautiful, and it is never cold.
