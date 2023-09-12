The Iroquois County Genealogical Society tried something new this past Sunday: Six speakers participated in a Virtual Cemetery Walk of hard-to-reach Milford Township cemeteries. The event took place Sunday, Sept. 10, at Crescent City Community Center with about 50 people attending.
Eileen Burns, president of the ICGS, welcomed everyone to the event. Dee Eckersley of Milford served as narrator during the program, which featured photos of some of the cemeteries, along with marked map locations. Eckersley noted volunteers visited many of the out-of-the-way cemeteries of Milford Township during the 1970’s and 80’s so they could record those buried in them.
NILSON/NELSON* CEMETERY – Elizabeth Rush Nelson
* Nilson Cemetery is also referred to as Nelson Cemetery – either spelling is correct and acceptable. Some of the family members had the last name of Nilson and others went by Nelson.
Eckersley noted Nilson Cemetery is basically the first cemetery established in the area. It is a small cemetery and was last recorded in June of ’87. The earliest burial there was in 1831 and 17 gravesites have been recorded.
The first speaker was Ruth Harms who spoke about Elizabeth Rush Nelson and Nelson Cemetery, which was established in 1831. Elizabeth Rush was born to Samuel Rush Sr. and Hannah Meyers Rush on Dec. 22, 1815, in Mifflin County, Pennsylvania. She was the couple’s fourth child and as she grew up she probably learned chores such as washing, mending, soap making, cooking and cleaning.
In 1830, Elizabeth, then 15 years old, and her family moved to Illinois. It would have taken 38-78 days by horse-pulled covered wagons to make the trek. Along their journey, they stopped in Indiana to get a deed for the land they would eventually reach. Once in Milford, they settled on the west bank of Sugar Creek.
In 1845, Elizabeth, 30, married John Nelson, a 54-year-old farmer who had once purchased land from her father. In 1846 they had a son, James Armstrong Nelson. On Nov. 18, 1847, John died leaving Elizabeth with a one-year-old. When James was two, Elizabeth, 32, passed away on March 31, 1848. She and John are buried in Nelson Cemetery.
James lived with Elizabeth’s parents for a time and 22 years later he left his grandparents’ home and moved to Onarga. He lived in a boarding house with Eliza Graves and worked in a book store. At age 26, James married Ida D. Austin, 20, on Oct. 16, 1872. In 1874, the couple, who now had a daughter named Maud, moved from Onarga to Los Angeles, Calif., which is the same year they mourned Samuel Rush Sr.’s death. They had their second child, a son named Author Nelson, in 1877. The couple moved a couple of times but stayed in Los Angeles.
In 1883, Hannah Meyers Rush died at the age of 88. In 1927, Ida D. Austin Nelson died at the age of 75. At that time Maud was 42 and Author 39. On April 4, 1935, during the Great Depression, James Nelson died at the age of 89 (Maud was 50 and Author was 47).
THOMAS CEMETERY – William Thomas
Eckersley noted Thomas Cemetery was established in 1836 on the banks of Mud Creek. About 30 people are buried there and most of them were from Maryland and Ohio. The family donated the cemetery so other family members and those who passed through, including gypsies, would have a burial place.
Sandy Love spoke about William Thomas, who was born Oct. 10, 1811, in Adam County, the son of Asa and Eleanor Thomas. William had eight brothers and sisters. On March 4, 1835, he married Mary Jane Harness in Iroquois County. Mary Jane had been born May 3, 1819 in Ross County, Ohio. William and Mary Jane had 10 children.
William died March 24, 1858, in Iroquois County, of eysipelas (a type of skin infection). His nephew, Joseph Thomas, died the next day of pneumonia (inflammation of the lungs). William was buried in Thomas Cemetery.
William’s wife died March 17, 1895, in Clay County, Ohio, and is buried in Fanny Fern Cemetery.
OLD PIONEER CEMETERY – Asa Thomas
There isn’t much left of Old Pioneer Cemetery, where there is supposed to be about 191 buried. It was land donated by John Stickler to serve as a cemetery as well as a church and school. Each homesteader was given eight plots, according to Eckersley, and other plots were set aside for travelers and gypsies. Sometime in 1853-54, eight bodies were buried under the cover of darkness – all had died of cholera.
In 1968, interest was finally taken in cleaning and clearing everything from this area. Bulldozers cleared the land to make a park and the headstones were piled – no one is sure where the headstones would go.
Jerry Moore spoke about Asa Thomas, who was born Feb. 30, 1785 (yes, it was recorded as the 30th day of February!). He was the third of eight children born to Clement and Rebecca Thomas. Asa married Eleanor Freeman in 1810 and they had 12 children. In the fall of 1830 they moved to Section 14 in Milford Township.
Asa was “entered out” of his home and farm so he moved a bit further south and got his stake on 80 acres. “Entered out” means a person didn’t get his stake in on the land he wants to claim and if someone else puts a claim on that land, they get to take possession of it.
Eleanor died on Aug. 25, 1835 and Asa then married Margaret Robinson Johnson in 1838 – this union produced two more children. Margaret died in March, 1844, and he was married again on Sept. 3, 1844, to Eliza Jane Tatman. Asa and Eliza had a pair of twins. Asa continued farming. He died on April 30, 1870, at the age of 85 at his home – he was buried in Old Milford Cemetery. His 200 acres were divided among his family.
ROTHGEB CEMETERY – Samuel Laird
Ben Smith shared the story of Samuel Laird who was the first Laird to come to Iroquois County. He was born Sept. 3, 1804, in Pennsylvania. The Laird family can trace its ancestry to Ireland and Scotland.
William Albin and Mary Bruce were married in 1738 before immigrating to Frederick County, Virginia. The Albin and Bruce families were among the earliest settlers in the area along Red Bud Road and Opeckon Creek. Their son, James Albin, and his family, moved to Guernsey County, Ohio. His first wife died and he later married Barbara Hoover. This union produced 11 children – the 10th child, Delilah, married Samuel Laird in 1824. In 1853 the couple traded their large parcel of land in Tippecanoe County, Ind., for a large tract of land south of Milford. They moved to this area in 1855 – this was in the vicinity of the old Dixie Highway.
James was engaged in farming, milling and livestock. Each of his six sons received 160 acres and each of his three daughters received 80 acres (he kept 240 acres for himself).
Samuel Laird was known as a prominent and influential citizen of the Milford community. He passed away in 1871. After his death, Delilah would bury five of their sons who passed away from typhoid fever; one of their sons passed of this disease while serving in the Civil War. Samuel and Delilah’s tombstones are located in Amity Cemetery.
Smith shared that the Laird family motto is “Spero Meliora,” meaning “seeking or looking that which is higher or greater.”
VENUM CEMETERY – Col. Thomas Venum and Elizabeth Kirkpatrick
Eckersley said the Venum Cemetery came to exist with the death of Thomas Venum, the 11-year-old son of George Venum. This family cemetery was located north of Milford in Section 3.
The story of Col. Thomas Venum and Elizabeth Kirkpatrick was shared by Kathie Grazis. The Kirkpatricks of New Jersey came from an honorable noteworthy Scottish lineage. Alexander Kirkpatrick was the first of the family to move to the new country; he was born at County Dumfries and died at Somerset County, New Jersey. He settled in Somerset County and built a house on the southern slope of Round Mountain. He was accompanied to this country by his brother Andrew and his family.
Andrew and Margaret Caston were married in Scotland and immigrated to New Jersey around 1720. They had one son, Alexander, and seven daughters. Their daughter, Elizabeth Kirkpatrick, married Col. Thomas Venum. Thomas was a colonel in the volunteer service of the US during the War of 1812. In the fall of 1834, he emigrated to Illinois with some of his family. After spending three years on Sugar Creek, Col. Venum entered a large tract of prairie land which became the town of Milford.
Col. Venum (Vennum is an acceptable spelling) is noted for having installed the first glass window in Milford Township. Elizabeth lived to the advanced age of 93. She and her husband, along with other family members, are buried in what is known as the Vennum Burying ground in Milford on lot 8 of the northwest quarter of Section 2. This cemetery is still visible off Route 1 when the crops are down.
ROSENBERGER CEMETERY – Rosenberger Children
The story of the Rosenbergers was shared by Ellie Andris. George W. Rosenberger and Mary (Burns) Rosenberger were very influential to Milford as family and education were very important to them.
Most of their adult lives were spent in Milford but the couple actually started their relationship in Virginia. After they married they had three daughters: Amanda, Sarah E., and Susan. In 1860, the family packed their wagon and began the journey towards Illinois – it would be a 565-mile trip.
In 1863 they had traveled as far as Indiana where they stopped for some time during which Oliver Porter and John J. were born. From there they continued to Milford where they settled on a farm two miles from the village. After settling, the couple had five more children: Thomas W., Hettie, Dollie, Louise and Rueben. In 1873, Sarah, Thomas, Amanda and Hettie died of influenza.
In 1878, a one-room schoolhouse was needed so George W. donated the land to make it possible. The Rosenberger children only had to walk to the end of their lane to get to the school.
In 1911, tragedy struck again when fire destroyed their home. George, now 83 years old, built a new two-story house on the same site. He passed away in August of 1911 after completing that task. His funeral took place at Sugar Creek Chapel in Stockland Township where, 72 years later, his great-great-grandson, Scott, would be married.
Following George W’s passing, his fourth son, Oliver, took over the farm. Mary Rosenberger would die 11 years later in 1922.
Oliver Porter married Anna Saidla and they had two children – Oliver Porter Jr. and Flossie. Oliver and Anna purchased additional land in Stockland Township and expanded their farming operation. Oliver Porter Rosenberger Jr. was quite an entrepreneur as he farmed his family’s ground, owned steam engines and had a threshing crew.
