Members and volunteers of the Iroquois County Genealogical Society will host a Ground Hog Day fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. The event will take place winter or spring, rain or shine, clouds or sunshine!! Serving will take place in the Victorian Room of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
According to a news release, “regardless of the weather Mother Nature reports to the ground hog,” the ICGS will serve up a delicious meal. The meal consists of a pulled pork sandwich, chips, sides, dessert and beverage. The dessert will be cupcakes and the beverage includes a variety of canned soda.
This fundraiser, sponsored by the non-profit ICGS, helps ensure the ICGS can continue to serve its community, learn from, share together and go forward. Donations help the group preserve the history past generations have given us.
Cost of the dinner is donation only.
For more information, send an email to iroqgene@gmail or call the ICGS office at 815-432-3730. Hours for the ICGS are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.