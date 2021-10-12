October is Family History Month, according to the Iroquois County Genealogical Society.
If you would like to honor a loved one, the ICGS is accepting donations with the honored one’s name. This will be printed in “The Iroquois Stalker,” a quarterly publication issued by the ICGS, a non-profit organization. The donations cover the group’s expenses since its the only income is from research, memberships and donations.
The group’s annual meeting will take place Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. Coffee and snacks will be served at 9:30 a.m., with the meeting starting at 10. The public is invited to attend.
During the meeting, the drawing for a wall hanging designed by Sharon Crow will take place. Tickets for this beautiful 40-inch by 40-inch piece can be obtained from any ICGS member or calling the ICGS office at 815-432-3730. Hours for the ICGS are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, the ICGS will have Soup-erstitious Soup Drive Through in which the group will have several soups available in the Red Barn. The cost of soup is a donation. The soups will be: Mary’s famous potato soup, which comes with a roll; Ginny’s awesome chilli, which will include crackers; Eileen’s chicken and homemade noodle soup, and Deb’s vegetable beef soup, which comes with crackers. Serving is from 4 p.m. until gone. The Red Barn is located on the east side of the museum and is accessible from Cherry Street.