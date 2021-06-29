On Sunday, June 26, the Iroquois County Genealogical Society got to – finally! - celebrate its 50th birthday. The organization actually turned 50 years old in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the celebration was postponed until now.
Several took the time to research and present a program on many of the townships in Iroquois County. Their presentations proved not only informational and insightful, but some provided a bit of humor, too.
Deb LaFine-Rhoads welcomed everyone to the program, which took place in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum. She announced the ICGS hours have been temporarily changed to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. As the museum is currently closed, those who want to visit the ICGS should call ahead, if possible, and since no one will be at the door, at least call once you have arrived so someone can let you in. The number to call is 815-432-3730.
LaFine-Rhoads, current president of the ICGS, read a list of previous presidents and those were: Dr. AJ Day, Pauline Eastburn, Norma Butzow, Clara Pratt, Verna Drake, Louise Clifton, Mary Noel Thibaut, Cheryl Gocken, Denise Corke and Mary Buhr.
Sue Ritzma of Crescent City talked about the townships of Crescent and Iroquois, which make up Crescent City. The village's original name wasn't Crescent City but Village of Crescent. Crescent Township was mostly swamp land but when the Germans came to Village of Crescent they knew how to drain the land. The dividing line of the two townships is Route 24.
In 1854, Hiram Dunn took up residence in section 6 and erected buildings, one of which was the post office. He named the location Crescent because of the circular shaped timber which skirted Spring Creek and the Iroquois River. The name was changed to Crescent City in 1869 after Samuel Crumpton of Chatsworth became interested in property to the east and induced railroad officials to establish a station there. Ritzma told how people used to be able to ride a train to Gilman for 25-cents; that, however, was discontinued in 1923.
Ritzma then talked about Gilman which is made up of two townships also – Danforth 1 and 2. The TP&W railroad went through Gilman in 1857, the first newspaper came in 1858, and the town's first hotel cost $4,000 to build and consisted of three stories. Gilman is one of the first towns to have sidewalks, but they weren't concrete, they were wooden. A 2-wheeled hose cart and an old Model T Ford were the town's first firefighting units, with the first big truck, “The Deludge,” purchased in 1925.
Gilman was the only town enroute to the fair in Springfield where Wilbur Wright's biplane landed for refueling. Brookins was the aviator and Wright himself came down to check the plane and make sure it was properly refueled.
Sandy Love, Watseka, then talked about Chebanse. The largest landowner was Lemuel Milk who ended up owning more than 150 farms, totaling 25,000 acres. He chose a place on the Kankakee River for his homestead. In 1868 he opened a general store and oversaw that until it sold in 1883. In the late 1870's he founded the Waldron Ice Company, which harvested ice from the Kankakee River. Milk is the namesake of Milks Grove, in which only 25 people live.
Deb LaFine-Rhoads then talked about a trek to Danville on foot. In December, 1855, George Sinn, Alexander Sword, Amos Shaw and Joseph Haigh headed out, on foot, to Danville. The weather was rainy, making the roads muddy, and progress was slow. While attempting to cross a ditch, three of the men managed okay but Sword ran into trouble – the group ended up visiting a farm house where they obtained lodging and refreshments. The group didn't get into Danville until the second night. Once their business was finished, the group headed back home.
On the return trip, the group tried to cross Coon Creek but two of the men managed to go afloat. When help arrived, they spent their evening at the home of their rescuer. As they set out the next morning, drovers came along and the men mounted horses and rode to Chebanse. The group of four men were tired and because the drovers knew the men were “green,” they had their fun with the men – making the horses canter at a brisk rate with the men unable to hold them back. The men were full of ambition and wouldn't give up the ride, so they hung on to the neck and mane for life – and it's said none of them rode a mile on horseback for 10 years.
Janet Anderson, Watseka, spoke on the villages of Iroquois and Montgomery and the township of Concord, which are of the earliest development in Iroquois County. Montgomery was the first seat of justice of Iroquois County (1835-1839), but none of the village remains today. The village of Iroquois was first platted as Concord, then renamed for a railroad station located there. It later received the nickname of Bunkum, and it included the townships of Montgomery, Iroquois and Concord.
Anderson shared that her family's farm was located just north of Dunning Park in Iroquois. Dunning Park was the spot for celebrations back in the day, and it was noted the July 1949 celebration saw more than 12,000 people go through. Dunning Park was widely-known for its 4th of July celebrations and an Old Settlers' reunion took pace there in 1879.
Concord Township was developed in 1856 and included Sheldon Township until 1868. The village of Iroquois is the lone survivor of the three townships of Montgomery, Iroquois and Concord.
Bob Harwood, of Watseka, talked about Milford and Stockland townships. In 1821, Gurdon S. Hubbard was the first pioneer settler of Iroquois County. The spring of 1830 saw the earliest settlement of Milford in the timber on the northern banks of Sugar Creek. Among these earliest settlers were Samuel Rush Sr., his wife Anna and their two sons; Robert Hill and his wife Sarah; Elisha Miles and family, and the families of Anthony Stanley, Reuben Gardner and Abram Miller – all of these early settlers were Quakers. The following spring, many settlers arrived from Ohio and Indiana.
The first wedding was in 1831 when Elijah Sapp married Allie Thomas. Milford's first post office, established in 1833, was named “Driftwood.” Hubbard helped established county boundaries in 1834 and the town continued to grow. Milford grew to be a thriving community with many successful businesses, landowners, and hard-working citizens. Today, there are many reminders of the town's early settlers – Jones and Axtell streets are named after prominent citizens. Several buildings on Jones Street were built from bricks made in Jasper Prutsman's factory, and the “Old Milford Cemetery,” where several early settlers are laid to rest, has been cleaned up and heastones restored. Many other early settlers are buried in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Harwood said Stockland Township was formerly called Crab Apple – the name change took place in 1864. Some of the early settlers here were Samuel Williamson, Thomas Wallace, the James Cain family, and later they were joined by Samuel and John Nolin, Thomas Crawford, Nathan and David Cleaver, Jonathan Stokes, John Herriman, George Freeman and Samuel Callahan. Stockland's first post office was established in 1854, with EJ Reed appointed as the first post master in 1902. The Reeds held this office for three generations.
In 1902, the Sumner family started a bank, Stockland's first and only doctor – Dr. CS Montgomery – came in 1902 and practiced 52 years. In 1849, Hickory Tree Sunday School was organized on the northern bank of Sugar Creek, near where Sugar Creek Chapel Cemetery was begun in 1855.
Ginny Lee of Milford talked about the townships of Lovejoy and Prairie Green. Prairie Green, located in the southeast corner of Iroquois Countyl, has no towns. In 1857, John Greer broke sod on the southwest corner of this township – there are no stores, blacksmith shops or post office. On this crossroads are the Greer meeting hall, built in 1894 and torn down in the 1950's; a grain elevator built in 1908, the Prairie Green School, built in 1949, and the Greer Fire Station, built in 1960.
Lee said Lovejoy Township lies west of Prairie Green and south of Milford. This township was part of Milford Township until 1868. The town of Wellington was established in this township in 1872. Wellington used to have several businesses, including a couple general merchandise stores, a drug store, blacksmith shop, boots and shoe repair shop, harness shop, meat market, garages for car repairs, hotel, restaurant, elevator and bank. Wellington was noted for its horse fairs, which took place on the Main Street, and the town conducted celebrations on Armistice Day. Wellington's grade school was erected in 1930 and the high school was built in 1915 – both schools closed in 1987.
Deane Geiken, of Paxton, was born and raised in Claytonville. He told of the Goodwine Post Office, which was established in 1839, and the Goodwine Elevator is one of the oldest in Illinois. Today, Claytonville has a population of just over 100. Geiken is fairly certain had it not been for three horrific fires, Claytonville would have been a larger and thriving community. At one time, when the land was divided into lots, each lot featured its own artesian well.
Jerry Moore, of Champaign/Urbana, talked about Belmont and Middleport townships.
Mary Tilstra of Onarga spoke about DelRey and noted the actual village of Onarga was laid out in the fall of 1854.
After the program, guests were served refreshments which included cupakes and ice cream.
The ICGS will have its booth set up during the Iroquois County 4H and Agricultural Fair, which runs July 13-18. Arrangements are still in the process of setting up the postponed “Scottish Clans and Castles” program in August and a cemetery walk is planned for Sept. 12 in Schwer. Harvest Daze will take place Oct. 2-3 and the group's annual meeting is slated for Nov. 6, during which a winner will be drawn for the “Course Set for America” wall-hanging quilt.