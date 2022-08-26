Iroquois County

OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Aug. 25 that the Interstate 57 ramps at the Buckley interchange (exit 272) in Iroquois County will close overnight on Monday, Aug. 29, and Tuesday, Aug. 30. The closure is necessary to resurface the ramps.

According to information from IDOT, the ramps will close at 8 p.m. each night and will reopen by 5 a.m. each morning. The southbound entrance and exit ramps will close overnight Aug. 29 followed by the northbound entrance and exit ramps on Aug. 30.

