OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Aug. 25 that the Interstate 57 ramps at the Buckley interchange (exit 272) in Iroquois County will close overnight on Monday, Aug. 29, and Tuesday, Aug. 30. The closure is necessary to resurface the ramps.
According to information from IDOT, the ramps will close at 8 p.m. each night and will reopen by 5 a.m. each morning. The southbound entrance and exit ramps will close overnight Aug. 29 followed by the northbound entrance and exit ramps on Aug. 30.
The work is part of a larger $20.6 million project to mill and resurface nearly 7 miles of I-57 in Iroquois County. The work also includes structural upgrades, underdrain removal and replacement, guardrail upgrades and ditch grading and shaping. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-October.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.
For construction details, view IDOT's traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.