The 2022 Times-Republic Students of the Year are Allie Hoy and Jordan Schroeder.
The students are chosen for this award through collaboration with the teachers at Watseka Community High School. The awards were presented at the annual awards and scholarship night May 12.
Both seniors were busy for the last four years, participating in academics, extracurricular activities and sports.
Hoy, the daughter of Josh and Tia Hoy, played basketball, golf and softball.
She said basketball was her favorite sport. She said winning regional this year in basketball stands out as one of the most memorable moments of her high school sports career.
“The bond we had as a team was different than any of the other years,” she said. “We were just really close.”
She said physics and forensics were her favorite classes during high school.
“My junior and senior years were probably my best years academically,” she said. “My tougher years, but I’ve done better with my grades in the harder classes.” She said that in the last two years she was able to really find what works for her academically.
Schroeder, son of Tom and Beth Schroeder, participated in golf, basketball and track.
Schroeder also said basketball was his favorite sport during his high school career.
His favorite moment was when the team defeated Beecher this year. “When we played Beecher on our senior night. It was a lot of fun. We weren’t supposed to win that game and we won. I just love making bonds with all my teammates and hopefully keeping them after high school,” he said.
Schroeder said he really liked calculus during high school. He is planning to study mathematics during college and said high school calculus was a really enjoyable class.
“Learning how to manage my time with all the extracurriculars and sports I did during high school,” he said was one thing that stands out to him during his high school career.
The two said that they were able to manage getting work done and managing their time during the “COVID year”. Their junior year they attended school every other day, Hoy said, “so you had to kind of convince yourself at home to do something and get up and do something and stay on top of it.”
Schroeder agreed. “It was a struggle to get up on time and get the homework done, but I kept pushing through it and got everything done and kept my grades up,” he smiled.
Each of them said they had several teachers they enjoyed being in class with and learning from.
“Mr. (Phil) Wilkey is up there for me,” Hoy said. “I had him three years in high school but he teaches you things, like life schools, that some other regular classes aren’t going to teach you. Basic life stuff. He’s a different character and really fun to have in class,” Hoy said.
Schroeder said Chad Cluver is the teacher that stands out for him. “He taught me a lot about life and how to look through different problems and look at different views of ways to solve stuff through math,” he said.
Hoy agreed about Cluver. “He changed our perspective on how to learn, to understand why you are learning something. He changed that completely,” she said.
They two had words of wisdom for incoming freshmen.
“It’s so cheesy, but everyone says it goes by so fast and I would completely agree. Take everything in and don’t care what other people think because everybody’s going to change so much, and everybody’s different in their own way. It makes you stand out so much more. I’d say get involved in as much as possible, because that’s how you make friends is through clubs and friends with upperclassmen. Reach out and be friends with multiple, different aged people,” Hoy said.
“I’d say don’t take anything for granted,” Schroeder said. “The last time I walked off the basketball court this year, it was a struggle for me, so I’d say don’t take anything for granted.”
Both were very involved in clubs and organizations during high school.
Hoy was involved in Student Council, Key Club, F-Troop, FFA, National Honor Society, Spanish Club for two years and Grit Group.
Schroeder was involved in National Honor Society, Key Club, F-Troop, Spanish Club and Grit Group.
Hoy will go to Monmouth College in the fall where she will play basketball and major in psychology and minor in investigative forensics.
She said after that she would like to go into law enforcement. Her driver’s education class was visited by a state trooper and Hoy said she learned more about that occupation and found it interesting.
Schroeder will go to Aurora College and major in mathematics. “I love looking at statistics, especially sports statistics. I like adding it all up and averaging it all out,” he said.
In reflecting on her four years at WCHS, Hoy said, “Each year was different but it was definitely memorable. Each year had something a little different, especially with COVID, but that didn’t stop us making memories.”
Schroeder said, “I’m grateful for these four years, for all the friends I’ve made. The staff here helped me out with everything.”