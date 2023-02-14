STATEHOUSE (Feb. 8, 2023) – The Indiana House of Representatives on Tuesday passed State Rep. Sharon Negele’s (R-Attica) legislation boosting transparency in the property tax assessment process for when a wind farm changes ownership, according to information from Negele’s office.

More specifically, Negele said this bill would create stability in the valuation of business personal property tax on wind turbines when there is an ownership change. Currently, the county is responsible for assessing the property under the turbine, but the wind turbines are valued by the owner and reported annually to the Department of Local Government Finance. Negele said a formula is used to determine a depreciation schedule of the property for federal tax deduction purposes.

