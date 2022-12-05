There will be four presentations of the 46th annual Iroquois County Christmas Cantata – “Hope of the Broken World.” Presentations are set for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. All presentations take place at First Christian/Living Hope Church, 546 N. Sixth, Watseka.
To reserve tickets for a presentation, call 779-235-0094. You will listen to a message which details the information you need leave in order to reserve seating. Please speak clearly as you leave your name, a phone number (and whether you need a phone call or text confirmation), the date and time of the presentation you want to attend, and the number of seats you need to reserve.
There is no charge to attend the presentations; however, a freewill offering is taken at each presentation, which the cantata then donates to a worthy Iroquois County organization. This year's recipient will be the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Hospice Memorial Fund. La-Zann Yana, volunteer and outreach coordinator, said, “IMH Hospice is a non-profit and has been caring for patients and their families for over 26 years! All donations go into a memorial fund which is used for family/patient's needs. No patient is denied service due to inability to pay, thanks to donations to the IMH Hospice Memorial Fund.”
This year's cantata choir represents 22 churches and 14 communities. The musical was written by Dave Clark and David T. Clydesdale and features some of Iroquois and Kankakee county's finest voices. This year's soloists will be Kena Clark of Milford, Jayne Henrichs and Calley Kaeb of Cissna Park, Jordyn Ward of Kankakee, and Earl Kroll, Faith Aaron, Payton Anderson, Gary Cahoe, Kassidy Crabtree and Mendi Wolfe, all of Watseka.
Vocal ensembles will be by Dale Weaver of Bourbonnais, Deb Monk of Gilman, David Nagele of Sheldon, Larry Buess of Lafayette, Ind.; and Reagan and Samantha Gooding, Kimra Anderson, Jani Massey and Jeff Peterson, all of Watseka.
Piani prelude and recessionals will be performed by Anna Parmenter, Kelsey Gioja and Mitchell Galyen of Watseka. Cathy Shide, Milford, has created the multimedia presentation for “Hope of the Broken World” and narrators will be Erik and Sally Parmenter of Watseka.
Jessica Fehland is director of “Joyful Noyz,” a junior choir, and Abby Perzee will lead a singing choir.