The 2022 Iroquois County Christmas Cantata is fast approaching. This picture shows the choir in a previous year's performance.

There will be four presentations of the 46th annual Iroquois County Christmas Cantata – “Hope of the Broken World.” Presentations are set for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. All presentations take place at First Christian/Living Hope Church, 546 N. Sixth, Watseka.

To reserve tickets for a presentation, call 779-235-0094. You will listen to a message which details the information you need leave in order to reserve seating. Please speak clearly as you leave your name, a phone number (and whether you need a phone call or text confirmation), the date and time of the presentation you want to attend, and the number of seats you need to reserve.

