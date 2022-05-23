DANVILLE, IL – For 33 years, the Danville Dans have been part of not just Danville but the entire surrounding areas. And this year the Dans baseball team is celebrating some of those communities.
On Friday, June 3 the Dans will be hosting Hoopeston Community Night. History and trivia about Hoopeston will be featured on the Watchfire videoboard at the stadium. Mayor Jeff Wise has been invited to throw out a first pitch that evening as well.
You can visit the following businesses that are co-sponsoring Hoopeston Community Night: First Farmers Bank & Trust, Country Financial-Stevenson Harby Agency, Kirby IGA Hoopeston Foods, Iroquois Federal and Sheridan’s Appliance. You can stop by these businesses to pick up free tickets while supplies last.
Other Community Nights during the 2022 season will include St. Joseph & Ogden, Georgetown & Ridge Farm, Covington, and Westville & Belgium.
The 2022 season starts with a home game on June 1, with a total of 30 home games played between then and August 6.
A founding member of the Prospect League, one of the premier summer college leagues, the Danville Dans are entering their 34th season of wood-bat baseball. More information about the Dans – including schedules, rosters and a list of Dans that made it to the Major Leagues – is available online at www.DanvilleDans.com.