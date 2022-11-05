High winds caused a partial roof collapse at the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka Nov. 5.
Watseka Fire Chief Ken Baier said in a press release that the fire department was called at 10:56 a.m.
Extent of the damage was on the southwest corner of the building. Damage was cause when high winds lifted the awning and pushed on the wall. The parapet wall on the main roof was damaged.
There were no injuries or entrapment reported, he said, though there was one person in the building at the time. That person was on the opposite side of the building and was evacuated.
Baier said the immediate area was evacuated because of the possibility of further collapse.
Two adults and two children in the house directly west of the Baier building were evacuated.
Ameren and Nicor were called to the scene. Power was left on to the building but gas was shut off.
"The owners of the business were on scene and they were giving the number for Serve Pro," he said, "so they could shore the building up to make it safe until repairs could take place."
Watseka Pubic Works employees have barricaded the area. The area round the building is now blocked to the general public.
"The owners were advised to not make entry into the building until it could be cleared by a structural engineer," Baier said. "The property was turned over to the owners and all Watseka units were back into service."