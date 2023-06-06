While day to day studio classes are no longer happening at Studio on Main in Watseka, that doesn’t mean that owner Pam Hibbert has stopped working.
“I think some people call it a semi-retirement because I’m not completely stopping any kind of work that I’m doing,” she said recently. “It’s mainly the day-to-day studio kids programs that I’ve done through the school year. That’s really what I’m sort of retiring from.
“I’m still working on community theater,” she said. “I’m currently working on a show for the Country Theatre Workshop in Cissna Park. This summer we’re producing ‘Disaster!’.”
She has been working on choreography for that show and also working at The Beef House in Covington for choreography on the production of “Escape to Margaritaville”.
“I started working for them about two years ago,” she said. “I was called in to do one, maybe two pieces of choreography called ‘The Hop’. It was a 1950s musical revue and I said ‘oh, I can do one or two numbers; not a big deal’. We started rehearsals and the one or two numbers grew and then it morphed from me doing the choreography to me actually being a part of their dance ensemble and actually in the show. At first I was really hesitant to do that, but the more I got into it the more fun I had.
“Since that show, I’ve been called to do choreography for different shows when they’ve needed it. Not every show they do down there is really a show that would required choreography. They don’t do all full-out musicals, but I’ve done some pieces for their Christmas shows. I just finished four pieces of choreography for a show called ‘Teen Angels’, that was just this past spring that was produced. Now I’m going in to summer with them. It works really well for me to work with them because most times it’s a much smaller group I work with. It’s two, maybe four dancers, and they actually come here. We basically work on it here, put all the choreography in place and then they shift and they’ve got their own rehearsals down in Covington where they actually get it staged.”
Hibbert also has worked with the National Sweetheart Pageant in Hoopeston for the past eight years. “I create their opening production number and then I go down for a couple of afternoons/evenings to work with the Sweetheart contestants who come in from all over the United States. Through the weekend I also then help back stage. I work with Julie Fischer. That’s been really fun to work with that Sweetheart Pageant.”
Along with dance, Hibbert is a senior fitness specialist for Sunrise Retirement Community in Olympia Fields. She goes there about two days a week to teach fitness classes, something she’s done for more than 20 years.
“So those things I will continue to do,” she said. “I’m thankful for my job at Sunrise. That job actually stopped during COVID-19. Of course, everything went on lock down during COVID and it was a good two years that I wasn’t teaching classes. No one was going into the building up there. I was glad that they brought me back.”
Hibbert just finished her 43rd dance recital in May. “In 1980 I opened my doors when my dance teacher invited me to take over her studio when she decided to semi-retire. That was Bette McMorris. I was living and working up north in the south suburbs. She called and said ‘I’m wanting to semi-retire. Would you be interested in coming down and taking over my students?’”
She said her then fiancé, now husband, Gary, told her she should try it. “He said give it five years and you can always shift into something else if it’s not what you want,” she said.
“The five years basically turned into 43,” she smiled.
“I first was upstairs on South Second Street and as teaching there. I was renting at the time and when that building went to all apartments I needed to move and find another place. This building was available. I thought ‘well, it’s a lot bigger space. I’m right on the main street of Watseka.’ I thought it would be a good building.”
The building had most previously been used by a church group that rented it and conducted different classes. The Hibberts gutted the building and turned it into a dance studio.
She has always taught different levels of classes, from preschool through adult classes, and has taught everything from ballet, tap, jazz, fitness and more.
“When I first started I was able to teach earlier in the afternoon, like 2:30 was when I would start and then go until 7 and then have adult fitness classes from 7 to 8. Through the years that schedule changed because more and more kids went from being at home to daycare situations. I had to shift the scheduling to a later start time. The last few years I’ve started at 4 and gone usually until 8, 8:30, sometimes 9 depending on the night. I’ve always had that variety of different age groups and different levels.”
She said a few years ago someone figured out for her the number of students she has taught through the years.
There have been more than 2,000 students take lessons from her.
“One thing that touches my heart is when I’ve got a mom that comes in with her daughter and in some cases I’ve had grandmas bringing in their granddaughters. That is awesome. Moms that have taken dance here that have returned with their kids. Grandmas that have come in and said ‘now my granddaughter is with you’.”
Hibbert said dancing teaches many lessons.
“I think it’s really important to instill a good work ethic, especially at a younger age. I think dance is a discipline that requires a really strong, good work ethic. Respect for themselves and for one another I think is very important. Those are the two that really stand out to me.”
Through the years Hibbert has had dancers go on to win awards.
“We’ve had some really good success with dancers with our teams. We’ve certainly won through the years at the local level. We’ve also competed at regional levels and at state levels. We’ve won at state levels before with different competitions. We’ve actually placed at some different regional competitions as well through the years.”
Hibbert said she has fond memories through the years. One memory that comes to mind is when one of her groups won first place in the junior division at the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs State Talent Competition. That was a really tough competition to win at because you are up against so many different kinds of talent. It’s not like you are competing against just dance groups. You are competing against this plethora of talent.
“I’ve also had groups that have placed in the top five down there in both junior and senior divisions.
“Those are two that really stick out in my mind. Most recently, I’ve had a couple of opportunities to do choreography for the Sugar Creek Opera. The first production I worked with was ‘The Magic Flute’.”
Hibbert said she hadn’t thought of choreography in opera. “I ended up working with some younger kids that had been asked to be in ‘The Magic Flute’.” She then worked on the production of “The Grapes of Wrath”.
“That summer I was working on ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ and then a couple of hours later I go to the Country Theatre Workshop and we were doing ‘Beauty and the Beast’.” She said at the time she reflected on the contrast of the two productions as she worked on both each night.
She also thought a lot about what to do with the music for “The Grapes of Wrath” and felt that they were trying to walk the Earth and move their families. She said as she thought about it and translated it into dance, she focused on hip hop. “It seemed to resonate well,” she said, noting that she was honored to be asked back for the opera a second time.
Hibbert started her dance career locally. She then went to a small technical college in Atlanta and took classes with the Atlanta School of Ballet and with Dan and Company. “He had worked on Broadway with Michael Bennett, Tommy Tune, those folks,” she said.
“When I moved back into the area, to Manteno and was working in the south suburbs, there was a dance studio, American Dance Center, I took classes there. They were out of Richton Park. It was right about that time I took over this studio. But I continued to take classes at Hubbard Street Dance in Chicago. I also continued to attend dance conventions. I attended Tremaine Dance Convention. Not only did I attend, but for many years I took students. Art Stone Dance Convention. These are actual dance conventions. They have competitions attached to them, but you actually go and take classes.”
She said the conventions provided students an opportunity to take classes with the choreography classes in a number of dance disciplines. She and her husband would travel and she would seek out studios to take classes in. “I continued to be a student and be in class myself,” she said.
She said at for a number of years she would take classes on a weekly basis at Tremaine for ballet, jazz, tap and musical theater, as well as some hip hop.
“When I’m in class I’m inspired and see what other people are doing and it sort of refreshes what I do,” she said.
She taught adult fitness classes early on when the studio opened. In 1983, The Heartland Spa opened in rural Gilman. “I applied for a job to be on their fitness staff. I got the job. That opened up a whole different realm by working there.
“I started working there two to three days a week and every other weekends. I was there in the mornings teaching classes, usually starting at 7 a.m. and I’d teach until noon or 1 o’clock. Then I would come over here to the studio and kick in with like a 2:30 class and teach until like 8 o’clock at night. They were long days. But that job opened up all these other opportunities. I had met a really good friend that actually then was responsible for getting me two other jobs. One of which was a company called Home Bodies. They were a personal in-home fitness training company out of Chicago. My job was to go in home and implement fitness programs. Most of my clients were Chicago, Lincoln Park area of Chicago, and I went as far north as Skokie and Northbrook. I did that for a couple of years.”
“The other job my friend had gotten me was a job with a retirement community. At that time they were just opening, “ she said. The company was using the same fitness equipment as The Heartland Spa and they were wanting her to help them as a consultant and meet with the activity director to show her how the equipment works. After a couple of times consulting, they called her and wanted her to be the fitness director, a job she wasn’t really looking for, but after several phone calls she agreed.
The Heartland Spa, she said, was a great opportunity. “It was a very special place,” she said.
While at the spa, she said, there was a Dance Out Your Dreams program, that allowed the participants to talk about their dreams and then they would develop movements that would help them acquire those goals. In conjunction with that program, a group danced out one of the stories from “Chicken Soup For the Soul” at an area mall.
Hibbert said she is certified through the American Counsel on Exercise as a group fitness instructor and as a personal trainer. She has also kept up her Aerobics and Fitness Association certification. She’s also earned certifications in Pilates and Zoomba through the years.
“I’ve also worked for a Canadian-based company called NRG2Go. They are a company that books fitness instructors into all-inclusive resorts, like Mexico, Dominican Republic and Jamaica. That’s been really fun. What I did for them was I would take a week or two weeks and go into these all-inclusive resorts and teach fitness classes.” Zoomba, aqua classes, and yoga were some of the more popular classes in some of those areas.
Hibbert said it has always been important to her that people get a value for the classes. “You want to make sure the time they are paying for is well spent and they are getting value for their money. It’s good business ethics. It’s important. You do what you are being paid for,” she said.
Hibbert said people have asked if anyone is going to take over the studio. “I have tried to check around to see if anyone would be interested in taking over the business,” she said. ‘I haven’t found anyone yet who would be interested in actually taking over the studio. I own the building, so the building would go with the business. I haven’t found anyone to do that.
“It’s a very good business. There’s a lot of opportunities and possibilities for a business like this to prosper and to grow,” she said, noting that the building is so large it has 4,000 square feet, with an apartment.
“I’m kind of at a transition period,” she said, noting that she is going to be maintaining the space until something changes.
Hibbert said husband Gary is retired and they have thought at some point they might move some place warmer. Daughter Ellaine works for the Los Angles Rams. In time they would like to be closer to her.
“That’s a little bit of the inspiration for my semi-retirement,” she smiled.
Through the years, Hibbert said, some of her students have gone on to work in community theater, dance at Governor’s State University, and had other opportunities.
“I’m very, very grateful for the opportunity to have been able to offer dance and fitness programs to the community for so many years. It certainly has been a labor of love. I’ve had so much support from the community,” she said. “I am really grateful for being able to serve the community and have this opportunity to bring dance to children and adults and fitness classes as well for so many years. I’ve enjoyed working with all the different children and adults that have come through my doors.”