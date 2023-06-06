While day to day studio classes are no longer happening at Studio on Main in Watseka, that doesn’t mean that owner Pam Hibbert has stopped working.

“I think some people call it a semi-retirement because I’m not completely stopping any kind of work that I’m doing,” she said recently. “It’s mainly the day-to-day studio kids programs that I’ve done through the school year. That’s really what I’m sort of retiring from.

