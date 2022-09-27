The Iroquois County Historical Society's annual Harvest Daze weekend will kick off this Friday, Sept. 30, with a fish fry from 4-7 p.m., or until the fish runs out. Harvest Daze takes place on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. Those who want fish can get their orders filled at the Red Barn, located on the east side of the museum. Diners can eat in the big tent or get their orders for take-home.
The opening ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday. Features for the day include the new Kids Zone, which will be located in the big tent. Kids Zone, sponsored by Kiwanis, will offer a variety of activities to keep the children busy while giving parents the chance to look around. Ham and beans, prepared by members of the Iroquois County Genealogical Society, will be available in the big tent from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until they are gone.
The ICGS is also sponsoring the annual pumpkin contest with this year's theme being “Down on the Farm.” Pumpkins need to be entered from 8-10 a.m. Saturday and they can be carved or painted/decorated. There will be special awards for Pick of the Patch, which is done by visitor voting; President's Award – Theme, and don't forget to try your hand at guessing the weight of a big pumpkin. First, second and third place awards will be determined by visitor votes in the following categories: Youth carved, youth painted, adult carved, adult painted, and organizations or groups – carved, or organizations and groups – painted.
On Saturday, the 17th annual car show will take place, located on the south lawn.
On Sunday, members of the Sheldon United Methodist Church will serve ham and beans from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the supply runs out. Also on Sunday, the 19th annual tractor show will take place, starting at 8 a.m., on the south lawn.
Over the entire weekend, there will be food available in the Red Barn and the Victorian Room bake sale will be ongoing. There will be a variety of vendors, craftsmen and artisans offering their wares set up on the museum grounds.
Saturday's events run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday's events go from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.
This is the ICHS' largest fundraiser of the year. The ICHS is responsible for the upkeep, maintenance, replacing, remodeling and repair of the Old Courthouse Museum, which is over 100 years old. The ICHS is a non-profit organization and all proceeds are used to keep the museum in good condition in order to keep it open to the public.
For more information on Harvest Daze, or other ICHS-sponsored activities and events, call 815-432-2215 between the hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Emails can be sent to ichs221567@yahoo.com, you can visit their Facebook page at Old Courthouse Museum 1866, and you can check out their website at: www.iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com.