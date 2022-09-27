Harvest Daze

The Iroquois County Historical Society's annual Harvest Daze weekend will kick off this Friday, Sept. 30, with a fish fry from 4-7 p.m., or until the fish runs out. Harvest Daze takes place on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. Those who want fish can get their orders filled at the Red Barn, located on the east side of the museum. Diners can eat in the big tent or get their orders for take-home.

The opening ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday. Features for the day include the new Kids Zone, which will be located in the big tent. Kids Zone, sponsored by Kiwanis, will offer a variety of activities to keep the children busy while giving parents the chance to look around. Ham and beans, prepared by members of the Iroquois County Genealogical Society, will be available in the big tent from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until they are gone.

Tags

Trending Food Videos