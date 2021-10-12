PAXTON, IL – Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative welcomes journeyman forester, Byron Hartsock. Hartsock recently joined the electric cooperative headquartered in Paxton, IL. He will join the forestry crew headed up by Junior Price. Hartsock will have responsibility for tree trimming and clearing of rights-of-way for electric power lines while maintaining proper clearance for cooperative owned service equipment, ensuring quality of service and the safety of our membership.
Hartsock is a graduate of Morgan County R-I High School in Stover, MO. He has the distinction of being an ISA Certified Arborist Utility Specialist. Hartsock is married to Allison. They make their home in Mahomet, IL and have three daughters.
Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative is a member-owned business providing electric service to over 13,000 meters in ten counties throughout east central Illinois. EIEC operates and maintains more than 4,500 miles of energized lines. Eastern Illini provides members with safe and reliable energy solutions and exceptional service.