Harbor House recognized the work of Iroquois County first responders with a breakfast Saturday morning at the Watseka Elks Lodge 1791.
“We are thankful for the life-saving services provided by brave first responders,
especially to survivors of domestic violence, and are looking forward to
celebrating their critical work,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, Harbor House CEO and
Executive Director. “This event is a part of a greater series we will be hosting
to thank all the first responders in our service area of Kankakee and Iroquois
Counties.”
Schoenwetter said first responders are the backbone of the community and Harbor House wanted to take time to celebrate and thank them for their tireless efforts, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of individuals got to shift to adjusted schedules, work-from-home,” Schoenwetter said of the effects of the pandemic. “That’s not true of our first responders.”
Schoenwetter said first responders are on the front lines of working with domestic violence victims during emergency situations.
“So, especially from the domestic violence side, they are on the front lines of responding to domestic violence calls and providing that support, that care, that power and influence over a victim in that moment is so critical because they often times are working with survivors before they ever reach out to us at Harbor House. So we just wanted to thank them for their work on that side of things too.”
Schoenwetter said Saturday’s brunch was part of a series of events Harbor House is doing to honor first responders in Iroquois and Kankakee counties.
“It’s just a moment to hit pause, take a deep breath and let them know that we see what they’re doing,” she said.
Schoenwetter said first responders have some of the most thankless and difficult positions due to the vicarious traumas that they experience through the course of their work and these events are just a way to show that their work isn’t going unappreciated.
During the event, Schoenwetter presented first responders with information on the services Harbor House provides to victims of domestic violence and discussed the roles first responders can play in helping them utilize these services.
Schoenwetter said the presentation was just a way to outline the services that are in place to assist first responders when they are dealing with situations involving domestic violence.
“We’re going to be talking about our services just so they know that when they are responding to their calls that there are resources there to assist them.
Beyond that, Schoenwetter announced Harbor Houses plans to open an emergency shelter in the area later this month and explained how first responders can help victims of domestic violence reach out to Harbor House about potentially using this shelter in an emergency situation.
“We want them to be aware of what the referral process looks like, what the intake process looks like because we know that, more than most other audiences, this audience needs to be aware of those services.”
To learn more about the services Harbor House provides, visit https://www.harborhousedv.org.