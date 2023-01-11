Harbor House Brunch Pic 1.JPG

Photo by Jordan Crook

Jenny Schoenwetter, Harbor House CEO and Executive Director, speaks to Iroquois County first responders during a recognition brunch Harbor House presented for them Saturday at the Watseka Elks Lodge No. 1791.

 Photo by Jordan Crook

Harbor House recognized the work of Iroquois County first responders with a breakfast Saturday morning at the Watseka Elks Lodge 1791.

“We are thankful for the life-saving services provided by brave first responders,

Trending Food Videos