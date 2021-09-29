Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen will have just a long weekend of time off before he starts a new phase of his life.
His last day as sheriff is officially Sept. 30 as he retires. Clint Perzee will be sworn in as his successor Oct. 1.
Hagen, in his eleventh year as sheriff, has spent 29 years in law enforcement.
“Joe Mathy, when he was sheriff, hired me in 1992 as a correctional officer,” he said. “For about 11 months I was a correctional officer and a dispatcher. Then in October of 1993 I went to the police academy.”
He cites getting hired as one of the highlights of his career. “I graduated with a bachelor’s from Knox College in Galesburg and was not thinking law enforcement until my senior year there. I did an internship with the Galesburg City Police Department and that kind of piqued my interest. I started testing with police departments across Illinois and after I graduated I came back to Watseka. I was here for about six months when Sheriff Mathy offered me a job as correctional officer and dispatcher, so I did that and then continued to test with police departments. I went to the police academy in ’93, so that was a highlight.
“Being able to work at a couple of different agencies was a highlight. I met some great people. I worked for Urbana for a while and Champaign County. I met some great people in law enforcement and learned from them.
“Another highlight was the opportunity to come back in 2002 when Eldon Sprau became sheriff. Law enforcement is becoming such a mobile profession now where, years ago people would get hired and they would do 25 or 30 years all at the same agency. Now it’s very transient. Once you get through the academy and you are a certified police officer you are very marketable. Agencies that want to hire someone with experience — right now the academy is 14 weeks and field training after that can be eight to 12 weeks, so there’s a lot of time you have six months with someone before that person is out handling calls on their own. If you can hire someone who’s already certified you’re taking the 14 weeks out of the equation so you can get them out on the street a lot faster.
“I’ve had people come work for me and leave. I’ve never tried to talk them out of it. My feeling is if it’s good for your family and good for you then it’s the right thing to do and that’s what happened to me over my law enforcement career, the moves that I made first and foremost were good for the family and then it was a good move for me as well.”
In coming back to Iroquois County in 2002 “I knew I’d finish my career here.”
That milestone has come early — 14 months early in fact. He had announced that he would not run again, but a job opportunity with Iroquois Paving came at a time that Hagen said he felt he had to take it. “There wasn’t a guarantee that opportunity would be there a year from now,” he said.
“I knew I had to work and do something after retiring as sheriff. I have the opportunity to work for a great company that’s located in Iroquois County so I get to stay in Watseka. I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
“I know a lot of the people who work at Iroquois Paving and it just seems like that will be a great fit so the time to do it is now.” Hagen will be working in safety and compliance for the company.
Through the years Hagen said he has seen some changes in law enforcement.
“Law enforcement is always going to change. It should. Change is not bad. There’s a lot more requirements now on police officers. A lot of the training has changed to incorporate more cultural diversity training and mental health training.”
He said he was told years ago that a police officer can be there for a citizen at their best moment and their worst moment. “It seems like now the public wants a police officer to be not just the guy who shows up and puts handcuffs on somebody and take them to jail, they want them to be a social worker to some extent. If they’ve got drug problems, they want them to be able to solve that. If they’ve got mental health issues they want them to be able to solve that. Relationship problems. All those things are incorporated into what the police get called to a lot of times. They are starting to get some specialized training for that, so that’s changing.
“This new criminal justice reform bill that has gone through Illinois, time will tell. It’s not a completely bad bill, there are some good things in there. There are some things that will make it more difficult for law enforcement, especially the way it’s been done. I think some citizens are going to have some questions about that, too, as far as ‘well, the police used to be able to do this, why can’t they do this anymore?’ So I guess we’ll see. It’s still got several stages to go and there’s different parts of that bill that go into effect over the next four years. I was glad to see that the trailer bill that came in with it for July, before it went into law July 1. From a law enforcement administrator standpoint, some of the changes with the trailer bill were more common sense related. I think a lot of that bill was thrown together and obviously passed very quickly so there were a lot of questions that came out after it was passed. I think the General Assembly did an adequate job addressing some of those. I know that the Illinois Sheriffs Association, the Illinois Chiefs of Police Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Chicago Police, there were a lot of groups that were talking with legislators saying ‘this is what is in that bill and this is what it means from an operational and functional standpoint’ and I’m glad there were legislators who looked at it and said ‘yeah, that doesn’t make sense’ and they tweaked it and made changes, which is good.”
He said one noticeable thing in law enforcement is the lack of interest from young people. “We do testing every two years. Usually from the time they do the written test and the physical agility and interview and they make it through all the steps and get put on the list, I’ll usually have eight to 12 people. This last time I tested I only had two. Agencies across Illinois are experiencing the loss of police officers. Some are due to retirement — they are leaving because they can. Others that aren’t eligible for retirement are looking to go out of state. I’ve had a couple of individuals who are in their early 20s who have been testing out of state. They want to go to what they describe to me is a more law enforcement friendly state.”
He said there has been talk about shortages in industries like nursing and teaching. “The way things are right now there’s going to be a police shortage in Illinois because there’s just not that much interest in it,” he said.
“There are some more friendly to law enforcement states that aren’t seeing that problem. They are seeing more applicants because of it. We’ll see what happens. In the years to come maybe some of this will fix itself. There’s always the chance that additional trailer bills can be brought up prior to some of these next steps going into effect over the next four years. I know right now we are hurting for applicants.”
Hagen said he has enjoyed working with the Iroquois County community through the years.
“When Camp 9-1-1 was going, the sheriff’s office partnered with fire departments and 9-1-1 and a lot of different agencies to make that go. That was headed up by Nita Dubble. She did a great job at it. We went to every elementary school in the county so they got to see fire trucks, they got to see police officers. We talked about topics they could understand and could relate in their lives. That was a very positive thing.
“Going out to the fair and seeing people — I would encourage deputies that were working to stop out at the fair. I encourage them if there’s ballgames going on at some of these towns to stop in and just check out the game for a little while. Sheriff Mathy started a golf outing, I think we are 41 years into it now. That’s been a very positive thing for the community. We used to fund the D.A.R.E. program when we had it out of that. We fund Crimestoppers out of that. We also do scholarships for Iroquois County residents who are attending higher education.
“For me personally it was just getting out. I’ve been probably to most restaurants and businesses throughout the county over the last 19 years I’ve been back, and there’s the friendships that you form.” He said people know when they dial 9-1-1 or if something happens the police will show up. “It’s nice when you show up and patronize their business or show up at a ballgame or you do something where they are not expecting the police to be there. I’ve always encouraged any of my employees to get involved in their communities. We’ve got several who are involved in social groups, whether that be the Elks or the Lions or whatever it may be. There’s a good core group of employees here that are invested in their communities.”
Hagen said the department will be in good hands going forward. He said Perzee has been “kind of job-shadowing me”.
Perzee has been a correctional officer, a patrol officer, and an investigator. “He’s what a sheriff at a smaller department like we have has to be. I, more so than a lot of the sheriffs around the state, was directly involved in homicide investigations. I would take calls for investigations if an investigator was on vacation or sick. I’d do prisoner transports. A lot of the larger departments, the sheriff doesn’t do that.
“The advantage that Clint is going to have is, like me, he’s lead homicide investigator certified. We’ve worked several homicides. He’s worked cases that draw the attention. He knows how that goes. He’s done it before. If he has to he can get involved with it.
“I’ve got a great staff. I’ve got commanders on the patrol side of it that handle the day-to-day issues. If it’s something I need to know about they let me know. I’ve got a great investigations section right now. They are able to go out and do their thing and if it’s something I need to know about they let me know.”
He said having capable people in those other positions will help Perzee as well. “I’ve been blessed with that the entire time. There’s been a lot of great employees — people who care about Iroquois County and people who are dedicated.”
He said Iroquois County does their own investigations, where smaller departments might rely on the state police. Hagen said that goes back to Mathy. “He wanted capable people that could do the job and he had that and that’s what I have now, too. Everything I’ve gone through I learned a lot from Sheriff Mathy. I learned a lot from Sheriff Sprau. I’m very grateful to both of them. They both gave me opportunities.”
Hagen has reflected on his time in law enforcement.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure the last 11 years as sheriff. I love Iroquois County. I’ve got the opportunity to stay here and continue to work here and be a member of the community. When I started this journey 29 years ago I didn’t think I’d be walking out where I’m at right now. Things worked out and I had some great opportunities from former sheriffs and ultimately the citizens of Iroquois County on three different occasions felt I would be a good sheriff for them and they elected me. I’m very grateful to them and I hope that Iroquois County continues to move forward.”