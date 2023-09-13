A Grundy County man has announced his run for Illinois State Senate in the 53rd District.
Grundy County Board Chairman Chris Balkema announced his candidacy for the Illinois State Senate in the 53rd District in a press release sent out Sept. 12. A conservative and stalwart of the Republican Party, Balkema is poised to elevate Illinois’ political landscape, prioritizing the needs and rights of its citizens.
For the past six years, Balkema has served as Grundy County Board chairman. During that time, according to information from Balekma’s campaign, Grundy County has flourished fiscally and has also stood as a beacon of financial stability and prudence amidst challenging economic times.
In his tenure he has fought against what many deemed unconstitutional gun regulations and executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout his political journey, according to the news release, Balkema has consistently championed policies that reflect a true conservative ethos, and his dedication to these ideals has only grown stronger with time.
The upcoming primary election is on March 19 and the General Election is Nov. 5.
For more information on Chris Balkema's campaign please visit chrisbalkema.com or email chris@chrisbalkema.com