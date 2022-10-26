Crossroads Youth Center recently broke ground at the site of their planned new youth center building in downtown Milford.
Crossroads President Harlan Ziebart spoke with the Times-Republic about plans for the new building.
Ziebart said the building will feature a gymnasium for activities such as basketball, skateboarding and rollerskating. The remainder of the building will offer spaces for other games such as pool, Lego, ping pong and other activities for youths. The building will also feature a small kitchen.
Another activity the building will host space for is art. Ziebart said the kids at the center enjoy art and enjoy working with Jo McCord, an artist from Watseka who visits and works with the kids on art projects once a week.
Work on the new building project is just beginning, Ziebart said.
“The building is just beginning,” he said. “Hopefully, here in a couple of weeks, we’ll be able to pour concrete and then, maybe in November, there will be a building up there.”
Ziebart said Crossroads Youth Center has been serving youths in the Milford community since 2007, though the vision for the program had come a few years earlier.
He said respected area minister, Neil Larimore, had mentioned to some of his church members in 2004 that there many local children who would just hang around downtown Milford after school and in the evenings because there was nothing to do.
Ziebart said the idea for the center eventually grew into action and, in 2007, members of the church began attending planning meetings to create a youth center. Crossroads Youth Center became incorporated and a 501c3 not-for-profit tax exempt organization in 2015.
He said Steve and Sue Cross gave the center the use of a building on South Axtel in Milford. The center made that building it’s home until 2021, Ziebart said, when the building developed some issues and the center needed to find a new home.
Ziebart said the Crossroads Youth Center Board considered their options and decided to move forward with building a new youth center.
“We thought it was feasible, with the help of the community and grants, that we could build a new building,” he said.
Ziebart said the board felt the services that the center provides for children were important and wanted to continue providing them and felt that constructing a new building was the best path forward.
He said Crossroads has youths from age second grade through high school utilize their services.
Asked for an average of how many kids visited the center on regular basis, Ziebart said that prior to leaving their original building the center usually saw 25 kids in an evening.
He said the center has been meeting at Imagine in Milford since moving from their original location and the services that can be provided at that location are somewhat limited. As a result, he said, the average number of kids participating has dropped to around a max of around 10 kids per evening.
Ziebart is confident that number will rise once the new center building is completed.
“We totally believe that if you build it they will come,” he said.
Ziebart said the community has embraced the idea of a new youth center building and has shown its support.
“The community has certainly embraced the project,” he said. “Just a couple of months ago, we had a corner collection at the four-way stop in Milford and raised significant funds.”
Ziebart said Crossroads is currently selling raffle tickets to raise money for the project. Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket is asked to contact a member of the Crossroads Youth Center Board or Carol Highfill, who is the Crossroads Youth Center Director of Activities.
The Crossroads Youth Center Board is made up of the following members: Harlan Ziebart, Jennifer Knake, Tracy Scherf, Kendra Morts, Rod Burgett, Penny Cheever, Sue Cross, Tony Williams and Tricia Huff.
Ziebart said the community has support Crossroads Youth Center since it opened.
“Over the years, since 2007, the community has supported Crossroads Youth Center greatly,” he said.
He said private citizens, area businesses and various charitable trusts have all stepped up to provide support over the years.
Ziebart said the center is also planning a Taste of Chocolate fundraiser from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Imagine in Milford.
He said the fundraiser will feature all sorts of chocolate treats and visitors will be served hot chocolate and flavored coffees. Tickets are $10 each and one winning ticket will receive a prize of $500. The winning ticket will be drawn during the event on Dec. 11.