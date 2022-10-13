Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver has announced that the county clerk’s office will be open for grace period registration and voting for the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election until Nov. 8, according to information from Suver. During this grace period, an unregistered qualified elector may register to vote (two forms of I.D. will be needed) and also a registered voter may submit a change of address form in person at the county clerk’s office.
If a voter registers or changes an address during this grace period and wishes to vote at the Nov. 8 General Election, he or she must do so by grace period voting in person at the county clerk’s office.