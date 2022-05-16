The Gordon Fishing Fund will help young people learn about fishing and help them get fishing equipment to enhance that experience.
The fund honors Adam Gordon, who passed away March 12 when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by a semi in Iroquois.
Since that time, Angie Potts, Adam’s partner, and Sawyer Johnson, Adam’s friend, established the fund to honor Adam’s memory and help others as they say Adam did.
A memorial celebration and fundraiser was conducted April 26 in Iroquois.
“We are going to supply rod, reel and tackle box for kids and teenagers in our community here,” Potts said. “We’re focusing on our immediate Iroquois County area first and then we’ll go from there.”
“Adam loved to fish,” she said. “He loved being out on the river with his friends and family.”
She said there is a two-question application that recipients will be asked to fill out. One question is ‘why do you want to get into fishing?” and the second question is “How can you pay it forward to someone else?”.
The tackle boxes have decals “The Gordon Fishing Fund”. “We’re hoping to keep it going for several years,” she said.
They plan to have another fundraiser in November around Adam’s birthday to help keep the fund going.
“We had 15 baskets and items donated for silent auction and a raffle,” she said of the first fundraiser. “We had a ton of generous donors.” T-shirts, car decals and bracelets were available also. The event included food, which was provided by Iroquois Cafe and people were able to share stories and remember Adam.
“I just want people to know that the fishing fund is going to be out there for him,” she said, noting that the community was very giving to help get the funds raised.
The fundraiser and celebration of life was called Walking in Iroquois in honor of one of his favorite song “Walking in Memphis”. While he wasn’t born in Iroquois, Potts said Adam called it home. He worked at Iroquois Cafe off and on for 20 years. His mother also worked at the Cafe, she said. He also was a certified welder and worked on water towers and other large structures.
“He always told me he didn’t know anybody,” she said. “But yet he was helping every bicycler that goes on their across the country (trips) they go down U.S. 52 and cut into Indiana. There’s actually a book over there. He’s written about in that book as the Iroquois Greeter. They would all go to the Cafe for the restroom, food, fluids. He’d always buy them their food and buy them their drinks. They all wrote about him. There’s different blogs that’s he’s in for different bicyclists on their trips.
“That’s just the way he was. Every week he’d buy the ‘coffee ladies’ their breakfast. Two of the husbands would sit at the bar with him and have their coffee. That’s just the personality he had. That’s why we’ve got to pay it back somehow. Something good’s got to come from it.”
Many other people helped with the event, she said. Randy Verkler did the decals and photos, 11:11 Design Shop provided the koozies and TJ’s Signs provided a picture of the Iroquois River that was made into a sign. Others helping with the organizers included Sonia Bradley, Knapp Funeral Home, Mike’s Service Center, Rabe’s Rack Shack, Mary Jones and Traditions Bar.
Potts said donations can be sent to the Gordon Fishing Fund by messaging her on Facebook through the fund’s Facebook page when it finalized.